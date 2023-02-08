Troopers investigate deadly crash in Waterford Lakes in Orange County

At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to Mark Twain Boulevard and Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Crash investigators said one person was taken to nearby AdventHealth East Orlando hospital where they died.

WFTV arrived in the area shortly after the crash and Drone 9 has been monitoring traffic in the area.

As of 8:30 a.m., partial road blockage along Mark Twain Boulevard and traffic slowdowns were visible.

Troopers said they will spend several hours in the area conducting a traffic homicide investigation.

