Orange County, FL

Troopers investigate deadly crash in Waterford Lakes in Orange County

By Gene Saladna
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago

At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in east Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to Mark Twain Boulevard and Huckleberry Finn Drive in Waterford Lakes shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Crash investigators said one person was taken to nearby AdventHealth East Orlando hospital where they died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262X9y_0kgNmo4s00

WFTV arrived in the area shortly after the crash and Drone 9 has been monitoring traffic in the area.

As of 8:30 a.m., partial road blockage along Mark Twain Boulevard and traffic slowdowns were visible.

Troopers said they will spend several hours in the area conducting a traffic homicide investigation.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

