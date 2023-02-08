ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptogazette.com

Massive Bitcoin Price Target Is Released – How High Can BTC Go?

It’s been revealed that Ark Invest just released a massive BTC price target. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,010. Bitcoin new optimistic price prediction is out. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest said recently as per...
Benzinga

18M FTX Users Debt Tokens Burned, Says Justin Sun: '10x Return For All Holders'

Huobi Global founder H.E. Justin Sun said 18 million FTX Users Debt (FUD) tokens have now been fully burned, resulting in a tenfold return for all holders. What Happened: After listing the token on Sunday, Huobi Exchange and Debtao announced that 18 million FUD tokens (amounting to 90% of the current token supply) would be irreversibly burned.
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
coinjournal.net

Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals

Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years

A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
NASDAQ

Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now

It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Erupts 147% in Just One Month As Ecosystem Activity Spikes

One Ethereum-based (ETH) gaming altcoin is skyrocketing over the last month as its ecosystem experiences rapid growth. ImmutableX (IMX) has surged by 147% during the past thirty days, increasing from $0.42 on January 8th to its current value of $1.04. The layer-2 protocol’s price explosion comes as the project says...
ValueWalk

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement

Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy