Read full article on original website
Related
cryptogazette.com
Massive Bitcoin Price Target Is Released – How High Can BTC Go?
It’s been revealed that Ark Invest just released a massive BTC price target. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $23,010. Bitcoin new optimistic price prediction is out. Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest said recently as per...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Cardano Witnessing Massive Spike in $100,000+ Whale Transactions, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
The popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) and the smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) are seeing major spikes in large whale transactions, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Both altcoins, as well as the controversial crypto asset HEX, are witnessing a surge in transactions worth more than $100,000. According to...
18M FTX Users Debt Tokens Burned, Says Justin Sun: '10x Return For All Holders'
Huobi Global founder H.E. Justin Sun said 18 million FTX Users Debt (FUD) tokens have now been fully burned, resulting in a tenfold return for all holders. What Happened: After listing the token on Sunday, Huobi Exchange and Debtao announced that 18 million FUD tokens (amounting to 90% of the current token supply) would be irreversibly burned.
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade
A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
coinjournal.net
Binance to suspend USD deposits and withdrawals
Binance is reportedly set to suspend all US dollar (USD) deposits and withdrawals. According to a crypto news report on the matter, the suspension starts on 8 February 2023. Binance will reportedly continue to support all other payment methods, including bank transfers in another currently supported fiat currency. Binance will...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
NEWSBTC
Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Invests In Crypto. Here’s Why He’d Consider Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and Decentraland (MANA), In Addition to Bitcoin (BTC)
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the popular global best selling title, Rich Dad Poor Dad, is investing in crypto as he took up another chunk of the Bitcoin (BTC). However, Bitcoin (BTC) has glaringly maxed out its potential, and analysts advise him to consider Decentraland (MANA) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) instead.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Binance Suspending All Bank Transfers in US Dollars, Says Freeze Is Temporary
Crypto powerhouse Binance says it’s pausing all bank transfers denominated in the US dollar. In a brief message on Twitter, the leading crypto exchange by volume says it expects the freeze to affect a small number of users. “From February 8th, we will temporarily suspend all USD bank transfers.
Dogecoin Address Awakens To Eye-Popping 23,000% Gains After 9 Idle Years
A crypto wallet with 2 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD has awakened after remaining dormant for 9.1 years. What Happened: At the time of writing, the holdings were valued at $186,364. Nine years ago, when DOGE was worth just $0.00022, which means the investor bought DOGE for $806.75, as per Blockchair data...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding
A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
NASDAQ
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
Binance will suspend US dollar transfers from Wednesday, and that's reportedly causing millions to flow to rival exchanges
Binance will suspend the transfer of US dollars on its exchanges from Wednesday, reports say. The exchange didn't give a reason for the suspension, which won't affect US-based customers. The announcement may have caused millions of dollar-pegged stablecoins to flow out of the exchange, per CNBC. Binance, the world's largest...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Erupts 147% in Just One Month As Ecosystem Activity Spikes
One Ethereum-based (ETH) gaming altcoin is skyrocketing over the last month as its ecosystem experiences rapid growth. ImmutableX (IMX) has surged by 147% during the past thirty days, increasing from $0.42 on January 8th to its current value of $1.04. The layer-2 protocol’s price explosion comes as the project says...
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Boom to $28,000 Incoming – If Top Crypto Can Stay Above This Line: Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a burst to the upside as it now trades above a key level. Van de Poppe tells his 647,300 Twitter followers that traders who are betting against the king crypto may provide the necessary fuel for a rally toward his target of $28,000.
ValueWalk
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement
Searches For “Digital Currency” Explodes 434% After The Digital Pound Announcement By The UK Treasury And Bank Of England. Google search data reveals that online searches for “Digital Currency” exploded by 434% in the UK on the 7th of February, after the UK Treasury and Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.
Comments / 0