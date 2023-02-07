ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

statenews.org

Ohio takes first step to get feds on board with expanding passenger rail here

Advocates for high speed trains are celebrating that the state will apply for federal funds to pay for a study on the feasibility of passenger rail service in Ohio. They’re hoping Ohio can benefit from the $2.3 billion in grant for passenger rail in the 2021 federal infrastructure law, the largest investment in passenger rail Amtrak's history.
OHIO STATE
statenews.org

Arrest of a news reporter at an Ohio press conference raises questions

There are still questions about the arrest of a television reporter at a press conference about events following a train derailment in East Palestine. Evan Lambert of NewsNation was arrested by the East Palestine Police Department for trespassing just as the event was beginning. A report from the East Palestine...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
statenews.org

What’s next in the Householder, Borges trial?

Federal prosecutors are planning to bring several new witnesses to the stand in their case against Larry Householder and Matt Borges, who are accused of playing roles in a $61 million bribery scheme. The prosecution has said it plans to bring former Householder associates, Anna Lippincott and Megan Fitzmartin, to...
statenews.org

FBI: FirstEnergy paid private investigators to follow anti-bailout petitioners

The investigation into a $61 million bribery scheme revealed that FirstEnergy paid for private investigators to follow petitioners who were trying to gather enough signatures to repeal the company’s nuclear power plant bailout, House Bill 6. The information was made public during the trial of Larry Householder, Republican former...
OHIO STATE
statenews.org

End of SNAP pandemic boost has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried

People across the country who receive SNAP or food stamp benefits will see that allocation shrink after this month, as the boost the federal government provided during the pandemic comes to an end. That has advocates for low-income Ohioans worried about a looming benefits cliff for some recipients. In Ohio,...
OHIO STATE
statenews.org

DeWine won't say if he'll support across-the-board tax cuts

Some Republicans in the Ohio House want another across-the-board income tax cut in the $87 billion two-year state budget, while Gov. Mike DeWine has opted instead for targeted tax cuts. In recent budgets, Ohio lawmakers have insisted in those cuts as a way to incrementally get to a flat or...

