Person taken into custody after hitting police car, standoff on I-485
MINT HILL, N.C. — One person was taken into custody after a standoff with police on Interstate 485 near Mint Hill, North Carolina, police said. Pineville police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Blacklion parking lot off Park Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers approached the vehicle and asked the person to leave the area. When the driver pulled away, officers noticed they were driving erratically and tried to pull them over, according to Pineville police.
Man arrested in brutal killings of Charlotte mother and her son in 1984
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection to the 1984 double homicide of Sarah Mobley Hall and her son, Derrick Mobley, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. On...
DNA evidence used to make arrest in 1984 killings of mom, son, CMPD says
A man has been arrested using DNA evidence found where a mother and son were killed near Hidden Valley nearly four decades ago, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
WXII 12
Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
WCNC
Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to police, the crime happened on Willard Street. Little information has been released regarding this homicide. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Stay...
Man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, arrested by North Carolina deputies
Randolph County deputies arrested a man in Greensboro who is accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.
WXII 12
"Danger can be right around the corner": Davidson County residents react to suspect shot by deputy in neighborhood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is shaken up after a deputy shot a suspect during a "suspicious person" investigation. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Arnold Road, not too far from Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy arrived on scene,...
WXII 12
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office merges 2 units to create a new unit
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently merged two existing units to create the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team unit. The S.O.C.A.T unit is a newly formed Street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.
Former deputy, sergeant charged for violent arrest last May
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report. Two former law enforcement officers from Lincoln County were charged in connection with the violent arrest of a suspect last May, officials announced Thursday. A suspect was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for...
Car pulled from Lake Norman belonged to missing woman, had human remains inside, deputies say
LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — A car that was pulled out of Lake Norman on Wednesday belongs to a woman who hasn't been seen for nearly 15 years, according to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office. Human remains were also found inside. Deputies said they were tipped off to...
Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city
SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
One person seriously hurt in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously hurt following an accident on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the accident happened on I-485 outer near Brookshire Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
North Carolina woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
WXII 12
Suspect identified in 1987 cold case murder of Lexington woman
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The family of Mary Mathis Davis of Lexington is finally getting closure and answers after she was murdered 36 years ago. Davis was last seen May 30, 1987, at a Lexington Lanier’s Ace Hardware store. She worked for a brief period before failing to return after her lunch break. The following day, police told her family the devastating news: Davis had been found dead, strangled.
Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
WBTV
Vehicle discovered in Lake Norman connected to case of missing woman last seen in 2008
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle submerged in Lake Norman has been connected to the case of a missing woman who was last seen 15 years ago, authorities said. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a fisherman regarding the submerged car in the Mountain Creek area of the lake this past Monday.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police assisting Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in investigation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are assisting the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in an investigation. Police said officers were sent to 3rd Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 2:37 a.m. Watch: NOWCAST streaming newscasts. A WXII news crew saw a car being towed from the scene. Officers...
