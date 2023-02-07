ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

WCNC

Person taken into custody after hitting police car, standoff on I-485

MINT HILL, N.C. — One person was taken into custody after a standoff with police on Interstate 485 near Mint Hill, North Carolina, police said. Pineville police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Blacklion parking lot off Park Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers approached the vehicle and asked the person to leave the area. When the driver pulled away, officers noticed they were driving erratically and tried to pull them over, according to Pineville police.
MINT HILL, NC
WCNC

Man arrested in brutal killings of Charlotte mother and her son in 1984

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection to the 1984 double homicide of Sarah Mobley Hall and her son, Derrick Mobley, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Thursday. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. On...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
HIGH POINT, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning in northwest Charlotte. According to police, the crime happened on Willard Street. Little information has been released regarding this homicide. WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Stay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office merges 2 units to create a new unit

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office recently merged two existing units to create the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team unit. The S.O.C.A.T unit is a newly formed Street crimes unit that serves the citizens of Rowan County through community projects, street-level narcotic cases, fugitive apprehension/warrant services, gang identification, and investigation.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Former deputy, sergeant charged for violent arrest last May

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report. Two former law enforcement officers from Lincoln County were charged in connection with the violent arrest of a suspect last May, officials announced Thursday. A suspect was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Salisbury city leaders are looking to crack down on crime in the city

SALISBURY, N.C. — The interim Salisbury Police chief apologized to the community for crime in the city, specifically in the west end. City leaders held a meeting addressing concerns from Salisbury Police and the community. Some of the biggest key issues highlighted were the need to ramp up resources and the urgency of staffing up.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Suspect identified in 1987 cold case murder of Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The family of Mary Mathis Davis of Lexington is finally getting closure and answers after she was murdered 36 years ago. Davis was last seen May 30, 1987, at a Lexington Lanier’s Ace Hardware store. She worked for a brief period before failing to return after her lunch break. The following day, police told her family the devastating news: Davis had been found dead, strangled.
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC

