statenews.org
DeWine won't say if he'll support across-the-board tax cuts
Some Republicans in the Ohio House want another across-the-board income tax cut in the $87 billion two-year state budget, while Gov. Mike DeWine has opted instead for targeted tax cuts. In recent budgets, Ohio lawmakers have insisted in those cuts as a way to incrementally get to a flat or...
statenews.org
Majority of Ohio House Republicans could sue speaker over control of campaign account
The factions behind the speaker of the Ohio House and the Republican who expected to be elected to that job are still at war over who controls the House GOP’s campaign money. A meeting on Wednesday could result in a truce, or a lawsuit. Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova Township)...
statenews.org
DeWine says release of hazardous materials in railroad derailment 'a direct threat to lives'
Residents remain evacuated from their homes a day after a controlled burn of hazardous materials following a train derailment in East Palestine. Gov. Mike DeWine described the situation as "a direct threat to lives" and said he is concerned about the possibility of something like this happening again in the future.
statenews.org
FBI: FirstEnergy paid private investigators to follow anti-bailout petitioners
The investigation into a $61 million bribery scheme revealed that FirstEnergy paid for private investigators to follow petitioners who were trying to gather enough signatures to repeal the company’s nuclear power plant bailout, House Bill 6. The information was made public during the trial of Larry Householder, Republican former...
