Morristown, NJ

Morristown Rotary Club Hosts In-Person 2023 Taste of Morristown

By Susie Scholz
 2 days ago

MORRISTOWN, NJ - If you love great international food and wine then take part in the 19th Annual ‘A Taste of Morristown’ charity fundraiser brought to you by the Rotary Club of Morristown. This event is being held at the Westin Governor Morris in Morristown on Monday March 6, 2023.

At the event you’ll be able to taste dishes and desserts from award-winning Morristown area restaurants, as well as enjoy musical entertainment. You can also take part in the “Operation Hunger” Grand prize raffle.  A 100% of the net proceeds benefit the Morristown Rotary Club’s supported charities and service projects.

There will over 35 restaurants participating in this one of a kind event. The community is invited for an evening of great food, beverages, and fun! There will be a VIP hour from 6:00-7:00 pm and General Admission from 7:00-9:00 pm.

The Morristown Rotary Club looks forward to hosting this event again for the wider community. Tickets can be purchased from a Morristown Rotarian or visit tasteofmorristown.org.

The Morristown Rotary Club is the local chapter of an international humanitarian service organization consisting of community volunteers. Rotary meets weekly to discuss, adopt and plan service projects, recognize members successes and achievements, and enjoy fellowship. More information on Rotary can be found at morristownrotary.org

Somerset County Announces Senior Center February Activities

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ — Somerset County-operated Senior Centers offer a wide range of experiences and have announced programming for February. ﻿﻿In-person, virtual, and hybrid programs are available and FREE for registering members. ﻿﻿Locations: Warren, Basking Ridge, Bridgewater, Somerset, Hillsborough, and Montgomery ﻿﻿Lunch available Monday - Friday for a suggested donation of $2.50 ﻿﻿Fitness: Yoga, aerobics, Zumba, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Ping Pong and more ﻿﻿Arts & Crafts: Knitting, crocheting, stitching, craft, painting and more ﻿﻿Games: Bridge, Mahjong, Bingo, Trivia, puzzles, brain games and more ﻿﻿Music: Ukulele, live music, Karaoke and more ﻿﻿Other: Computer Lab, Book Club, health information, historian presentation, legal forum and more To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. Click here for a complete list of in-person and virtual programs in February.  Click here to view tutorials and learn how to use Zoom for virtual programs.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary

ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the park restoration project. Schuld, who lives near the park on Mooney Mountain, noticed the destruction today during his morning walk. “More than 100 rocks were thrown onto the ice of the pond, soon to be at the bottom,” said the disheartened Navy veteran as he was en route to filing a police report. “The town’s citizens...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Hazlet Swim & Tennis Club Member Applications are now available

HAZLET, NJ: Lately a winter day may feel like spring..and before you know it summer will be here! Don't miss out on the membership applications for the Hazlet Swim & Tennis Club, now available! Early Bird discount rates are now through April 30, 2023. You can register and pay online, in person, or by postal mail. If you would like to sign up in person, please visit the Recreation Office at Hazlet Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  For all the details, including rates, please visit. https://www.hazlettwp.org/183/Swim-Tennis-Club Hazlet Township is hiring for seasonal employment. Please help spread the word. You can find information at https://www.hazlettwp.org/592/Seasonal-Employment 732-739-9187 Swim Club Phone Line You can email with any questions about the swim club here; SwimClubManager@HazletNJ.org
HAZLET, NJ
Amazon Donates $10,000 to Franklin Youth Center

SOMERSET, NJ - Amazon donated $10,000 to the Franklin Youth Center on Feb. 3.  "These funds will support future programs and activities to benefit our youth members," Franklin Township Parks & Recreation Deputy Director Windy White told TAPinto.  The Franklin Youth Center officially opened late last Spring - provides recreational programs, resources, and social services to Franklin youth in grades six through twelve.   The 25,000-square-foot facility encompasses a gym, basketball court, audio and visual studios, open meeting space, lounges, and a satellite library facility.  Amazon officials say supporting local communities is a priority, and donating to the Franklin Youth Center is one way for the local team to give back.  "We’re proud that our team in Somerset is made up of leaders who fully embrace the needs of children in New Jersey," Amazon Community Engagement Operations Manager Shalena Bratcher told TAPinto. "This is just one event that showcases how Amazonians continue to demonstrate acts of kindness, and we are thrilled to continue working together with our neighbors all across the state." Franklin Mayor Phillip Kramer and Deputy Mayor Sivaraman Anbarasan attended the event. 
FRANKLIN, NJ
GoFundMe Established to Help the Family of Morristown Business Owner

MORRISTOWN, NJ - A GoFundMe has been set up by Semih Ozkaya, owner of Apricot and Baklava Cafe to help his family who lost everything  "The good news all my family members are thank god alive. But, my dearest sister with her 2 kids and her husband are homeless currently. I can't reach them physically. February 5th at 10 pm we got a text message from my sister that said "I AM ALIVE"  "Thank god they are alive that's what matters. Now they think about surviving tomorrow (the future) once they are back to normal they are gonna start worrying about their...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Rock Spring Golf Club Community Meeting on Feb. 16

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- West Orange officials invite residents to the Rock Spring Community Meeting on Feb. 16 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Government officials will update the public about Rock Spring. The meeting will enable residents to, "Gain insight into Rock Springs Golf Club's financial status and offer suggestions for improvement, understand existing financial commitments and explore potential future upgrades." Mayor Susan McCartney has requested that people email questions to her at SMcCartney@westorange.org or schedule an appointment with Shari Quirk by calling (973) 325-4100.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Upcoming Art Show Fundraiser to Benefit Bordentown City Cats

BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — Are you a cat lover who also enjoys art? Bordentown City Cats (BCC) has organized an upcoming fundraising event that may be right up your alley! Bordentown City Cats will be hosting an Art Show fundraiser in April and is currently looking for submissions. The show's Opening Reception will be held on Friday, April 28 from 6PM to 9PM. The show will continue through Saturday, April 29 from 12PM to 3PM. The Reception and Show will both be held at Old City Hall, located at 11 Crosswicks Street in Bordentown City.  Bordentown City Cats is currently seeking submissions for the show. Artists...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Council Honors 100th Anniversary of Broadway Loan Company

At the February 8th Council Meeting, Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, along with the Council presented the Broadway Loan Company with a proclamation celebrating the 100th Anniversary of business. The Broadway Loan Company opened in 1923 on Broadway in Long Branch in order to provide financial services to the Long Branch community. Sold to Gene Moss in the 1940’s, the Broadway Loan Company has become a family business, now operated by Gene’s daughter Marcy Moss Ansell. Both Gene and his daughter Marcy have made great contributions to, and are active members in, the Long Branch community. You may know of the...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Plainfield's Hope For Health & Hygiene to Hold Distribution Event on Feb. 18

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Hope For Health & Hygiene, an organization founded just over a year ago, supports individuals in Plainfield who may not have adequate access to personal hygiene products. Resident Aliyah Saleem, founder and president, said her group has been working hard to expand locations and make distributions more accessible to those who need the most help. As such, she has announced Hope For Health & Hygiene will host an event later this month. Saleem​ started Hope For Health & Hygiene after realizing that federally funded programs like SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and WIC, or the Special...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Food Distribution for Any Morristown Resident in Need; Feb 9 and 10

MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday February 9  from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown).  An additional food distribution will take place on Friday February 10 in Parsippany, 299 Webro Road from 10:30am - 11:30am and then in Dover, 211 N. Sussex Street from 1:30pm - 2:30pm   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves.  Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement in support of the Library Director's decision to keep the books on the shelves. His statement reads:  “I strongly support the Glen Ridge Library Director’s decision to keep LGBTQ-themed books on the shelves of the Glen Ridge Public Library. Having access to and reading an LGBTQ-themed book has the power to promote understanding and respect. Recently, there have been far too many local episodes that are dividing our community. Let’s learn from our differences, overcome these obstacles and come together as one united Essex County.” There is meeting of the Glen Ridge Library Board tonight at the Ridgewood Ave. school at 8 p.m. at which time the issue will be addressed. Related article: "Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, Community Responds Tonight  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Scenes from Kenilworth's Troop 83 6th Pancake Breakfast

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Sunday, Feb 12, Troop 83 hosted their sixth Annual Pancake Breakfast for members of the community, first responders and veterans. The event was a complete success with over 400 people in attendance from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The boys served breakfast which included pancakes, sausages and fruit cups along with beverages to all their guests.  Please enjoy the following photos from the breakfast.   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.
KENILWORTH, NJ
JamboTales Opens to Fanfare from Ridgewood Crowd

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - The crowd packed in for the opening night of glitz, glam and harmonies performed by the cast of “JamboTales”. The annual musical production has been running since 1947, complete with professional-level scenery, costumes and choreography that has become part of Ridgewood’s culture. Produced by Rahul Bhatia, Kelly Buchsbaum, Lorraine Haskins and Alex Marotta, this year’s Jamboree brings dreams to life. That mission is not just an artistic interpretation, but a reality for the cast and crew of community volunteers. Proceeds from the event, which totaled over $250,000 last year, go towards needs-based scholarships for Ridgewood High School seniors...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Over $2.3 million in Middlesex County Arts, History, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants awarded for 2023

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – Middlesex County is pleased to announce the 2023 Arts & History Grant Awards in the amount of $2,326,367 to 93 municipal agencies and local nonprofit arts and history organizations. Funding support includes: Core Partners, General Operating Support, Program Support, and Historic Preservation & Capital Grants. The grant cycle opens each summer with the announcement of the grant guidelines and a series of Grant Writing Workshops, which were held virtually last year. Funding for these grants is made possible by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund. Middlesex County funding partners...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Mahopac Newsmakers: Schools Superintendent on the Mascot, Books and More

MAHOPAC, N.Y. -- Superintendent of schools is a tough job at any time in any community. But consider the cards dealt to Christine Tona when she stepped in to lead the Mahopac Central School district this past July. First, there was the post-COVID transition. The pandemic sparked a crisis in education that’s been both practical and political, with vaccine and mask mandates, empty classrooms, and remote teaching wreaking havoc on academic development and socialization—and in some cases, causing rifts between parents and educators that are yet to heal. Then there are the contested books, a national issue made local by parents challenging whether...
MAHOPAC, NY
Suozzo Provides Updates on New Building Construction and Renovations in South Hunterdon Regional School District

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - South Hunterdon Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Suozzo provided an update to the district on the school construction projects that are set to move forward over the coming months. Suozzo said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the preK through fourth grade renovation and fifth through eighth grade building will both be advertised for contractors to bid Feb. 9, with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for Feb. 21. Contractors will be able to visit each site, ask questions and discuss the projects with the district's architects before submitting bids, which are due by March 17. The board of...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Bayonne St. Patrick’s Parade Names Gabrielle Figueroa 2023 Grand Marshal

BAYONNE, NJ – 30 years after her grandmother, Kathleen O’Keeffe, led the Bayonne St. Patrick’s Day Parade, lifelong Hudson County resident Gabrielle Figueroa will serve as the Grand Marshal of the march down Broadway. The Bayonne parade will take place on Sunday, March 19.  Gaby is the daughter of Nuala and Andres (Chico) Figueroa and sister of Kathleen and Michael, and a proud alumna of Holy Family Academy.  She earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at the College of New Jersey in Sociology and School Counseling, and works as a school counselor at Roosevelt Elementary School in Kearny. Gabrielle’s maternal grandmother, Kathleen, hails...
BAYONNE, NJ
New Branch Location for Blue Foundry Bank Opens in Hackensack

Hackensack, NJ - Blue Foundry Bank, a company that provides a full-service, handcrafted banking experience, has opened a new branch in the Shoppes at Print House, located at 120 River Street in Hackensack, New Jersey. The branch welcomes clients into its modern, open architectural concept, which was developed by DMR Architects and reflects the Bank's rebirth.   With its specialized Blue Is Here for You service, Blue Foundry Bank plans to bring its commitment, service, and excitement to the Hackensack neighborhood. Customers can benefit from tailored assistance from Universal Bankers, who will work with them to achieve their financial objectives and make...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Rev. Antonio Porter Will Be Installed at 8th Pastor of Friendship Baptist Church

BAYONNE, NJ – Rev. Antonio Porter will be installed at the 8th pastor of Friendship Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26. At a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. last month, Rev. Porter, born and raised in Trenton as the second of eight children, said that he left his hometown to go to college to get the skills he needed to do what he’s doing now as a minister. He said he intended to go back to Trenton to preach but got side tracked to Bayonne. Tragically, long-time pastor Rev. H. Gene Sykes, who led Friendship Baptist Church as pastor for...
BAYONNE, NJ
