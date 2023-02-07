Morristown Rotary Club Hosts In-Person 2023 Taste of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, NJ - If you love great international food and wine then take part in the 19th Annual ‘A Taste of Morristown’ charity fundraiser brought to you by the Rotary Club of Morristown. This event is being held at the Westin Governor Morris in Morristown on Monday March 6, 2023.

At the event you’ll be able to taste dishes and desserts from award-winning Morristown area restaurants, as well as enjoy musical entertainment. You can also take part in the “Operation Hunger” Grand prize raffle. A 100% of the net proceeds benefit the Morristown Rotary Club’s supported charities and service projects.

There will over 35 restaurants participating in this one of a kind event. The community is invited for an evening of great food, beverages, and fun! There will be a VIP hour from 6:00-7:00 pm and General Admission from 7:00-9:00 pm.

The Morristown Rotary Club looks forward to hosting this event again for the wider community. Tickets can be purchased from a Morristown Rotarian or visit tasteofmorristown.org.

The Morristown Rotary Club is the local chapter of an international humanitarian service organization consisting of community volunteers. Rotary meets weekly to discuss, adopt and plan service projects, recognize members successes and achievements, and enjoy fellowship. More information on Rotary can be found at morristownrotary.org



