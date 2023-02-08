ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Woman killed after failing to yield at stop sign in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 20 near Skiatook on Wednesday evening. Troopers say 66-year-old Vickie Morrison was driving her 2020 Ford Escape southbound on Ranchland Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign. Morrison's vehicle was T-boned by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on SH-20.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

City Lights Village stirring controversy with north Tulsa neighbors

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The small blue home on the lot is the beginning of City Lights Village. One of 75 tiny homes, soon to be situated in groups of three. "One of the criteria will be somebody that is coming out of homelessness. I will say that once they’re housed, they’re not homeless anymore, so this is a solution to that," said Sarah Grounds, executive director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Mixed-use development to connect Jenks residents to nightlife, entertainment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Jenks announced Thursday that its downtown will see a new multistory, mixed-use development. Partnering with ACRE Development Partners, the city will build the development just west of the railroad tracks off of Jenks Main Street. The city said the development will serve...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy