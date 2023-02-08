ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We’re in hell’: Horrified critics share video of Marjorie Taylor Greene presiding over the House

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly presided over the House to the horror of her critics. A video of Ms Greene wielding the speaker’s gavel went viral on Monday night as she momentarily replaced Kevin McCarthy, taking on the role of speaker pro tempore. “I could get used to this…” the far-right lawmaker declared on Twitter. Her critics, however, expressed the opposite sentiment, summed up with one comment: “We’re in hell.”Speaker pro tempore is a temporary position and often changes hands as representatives do certain tasks when the speaker isn’t on the floor of the House. It is a...
GEORGIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss

Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Salon

Don't believe the hype: Ukraine is rapidly becoming another war gone wrong

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Empires in terminal decline leap from one military fiasco to the next. The war in Ukraine, another bungled attempt to reassert U.S. global hegemony, fits this pattern. The danger is that the more dire things look, the more the U.S. will escalate the conflict, potentially provoking open confrontation with Russia. If Russia carries out retaliatory attacks on supply and training bases in neighboring NATO countries, or uses tactical nuclear weapons, NATO will almost certainly respond by attacking Russian forces. We will have ignited World War III, which could result in a nuclear holocaust.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy