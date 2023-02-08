Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly presided over the House to the horror of her critics. A video of Ms Greene wielding the speaker’s gavel went viral on Monday night as she momentarily replaced Kevin McCarthy, taking on the role of speaker pro tempore. “I could get used to this…” the far-right lawmaker declared on Twitter. Her critics, however, expressed the opposite sentiment, summed up with one comment: “We’re in hell.”Speaker pro tempore is a temporary position and often changes hands as representatives do certain tasks when the speaker isn’t on the floor of the House. It is a...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO