Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Tucker Carlson hit with fact-check after complaining that Biden is keeping white men off courts
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Michael Steele recently shared a critical reaction to Fox News' Tucker Carlson's latest racist, on-air rant. During his Monday evening segment of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the far-right conservative host took aim at President Joe Biden as he criticized...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Donald Trump And His Children Face More Legal Troubles After ‘Lying’ To The Judge In His Massive Fraud Case
Former President Donald Trump, 76, has apparently lied in sworn court records for his New York fraud case. This will open him up to severe sanctions by a judge who has already lost his patience with the businessman’s lies and threatened to puni...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
‘We’re in hell’: Horrified critics share video of Marjorie Taylor Greene presiding over the House
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly presided over the House to the horror of her critics. A video of Ms Greene wielding the speaker’s gavel went viral on Monday night as she momentarily replaced Kevin McCarthy, taking on the role of speaker pro tempore. “I could get used to this…” the far-right lawmaker declared on Twitter. Her critics, however, expressed the opposite sentiment, summed up with one comment: “We’re in hell.”Speaker pro tempore is a temporary position and often changes hands as representatives do certain tasks when the speaker isn’t on the floor of the House. It is a...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Could Easily Beat Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
In 2022, Elon Musk posted some revealing Tweets about his political outlook and his support for certain Republican politicians, including naming his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated on July 12, 2022, that he believes Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would be the winner if he...
Lauren Boebert Mocked After Making Biden Plane Jibe
Boebert's criticism of President Biden was quickly turned against her as many brought up the president's long history of traveling by train.
MSNBC Host Stunned By Trump Fans Who Think Biden’s Presidential Seal Is Fake And His Evil 2nd Military Is Real
MSNBC host Michael Steele was stunned by the beliefs expressed by Trump supporters who say Donald Trump is still president, President Joe Biden’s presidential seal “isn’t real” but the second military he commands is real. Steele filled in for Joy Reid on Thursday night’s edition of...
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Shouts 'Liar' At Joe Biden During State Of The Union
Republicans erupted when the president said they wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare.
wegotthiscovered.com
Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss
Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' 'Normal Or Crazy' Challenge Backfires Spectacularly
There's one line her critics agreed with — but probably not in the way she was hoping.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Putin Ally Says U.S. Will Become Strait Named After Stalin for Ukraine War
Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov seemed to suggest Russia could destroy the U.S. should an attack occur.
Ukraine's 'iron general' inherited $1 million from a US software developer and donated it straight to the military
The head of Ukraine's military, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said he had "no doubts" when he donated his $1 million inheritance.
Don't believe the hype: Ukraine is rapidly becoming another war gone wrong
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Empires in terminal decline leap from one military fiasco to the next. The war in Ukraine, another bungled attempt to reassert U.S. global hegemony, fits this pattern. The danger is that the more dire things look, the more the U.S. will escalate the conflict, potentially provoking open confrontation with Russia. If Russia carries out retaliatory attacks on supply and training bases in neighboring NATO countries, or uses tactical nuclear weapons, NATO will almost certainly respond by attacking Russian forces. We will have ignited World War III, which could result in a nuclear holocaust.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Comments / 0