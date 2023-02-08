ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My boyfriend hid a major body secret from me for months — how I got over it

They weren’t solemates. A woman recalled being so blinded by love as a teenager that it took her three months to realize her boyfriend only had one leg. “If you ever thought that you were blissfully unaware, let me tell you about the time I dated a guy for three months before finding out he didn’t have a leg,” TikTok user @postpartumpsycho kicked off a viral video that has attracted 2.1 million views since it was posted last month. “I was 17. Met this boy at the rodeo. I saw him across the way, and I said, ‘That is a tall, tall gorgeous...
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
A moment that changed me: I saw my father in court – and knew I had to turn my life around

When I was a child, and friends asked me what I would do if I ever met my dad, I always replied that if I had a gun I would shoot him. I was a young teen in a small east Yorkshire market town with, at best, minor connections to a burgeoning petty criminal underworld. Even if I had been able to get a gun, I would have been more likely to shoot off a finger in error than aim correctly at my absent father. It was an empty threat that clearly revealed a deep, simmering anger.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
We picked the perfect baby name — then she came early and ruined it

Nine months of brainstorming nearly down the drain. An Australian couple’s plan for the perfect name for their newborn practically fell to pieces when their daughter reportedly arrived 24 hours too early. Convinced their baby would be born on her due date, the Brisbane-based parents decided to give her the middle name May, after her expected birth month. But when she popped out in April instead, their plan was ruined. “When your baby’s middle name is May bc she was due May 17th but she arrives on the last day of April,” new mom Tiffany Brett wrote on a now-viral TikTok. “We didn’t change...
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'

Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
A Ph.D. Graduate "Has No Social Life," Mom Worried She'll Stay Single

Children in certain Asian societies experience relatively significant academic pressure to achieve. However, this may require sacrificing other priorities. A Ph.D. graduate said her mother often complained that she didn't like people and spent all her time reading. The woman's mother was worried that her daughter, who was shown in the video in Zhejiang Province in eastern China with her head in her books at her desk, would never find a good husband.
