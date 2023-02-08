Read full article on original website
Related
My boyfriend hid a major body secret from me for months — how I got over it
They weren’t solemates. A woman recalled being so blinded by love as a teenager that it took her three months to realize her boyfriend only had one leg. “If you ever thought that you were blissfully unaware, let me tell you about the time I dated a guy for three months before finding out he didn’t have a leg,” TikTok user @postpartumpsycho kicked off a viral video that has attracted 2.1 million views since it was posted last month. “I was 17. Met this boy at the rodeo. I saw him across the way, and I said, ‘That is a tall, tall gorgeous...
Man Books Separate Hotel Room for His Daughter After Her Stepsisters Insist That She Sleeps on the Floor
After a family trip to his hometown for a funeral, one man's stepdaughters insisted that his daughter sleeps on the floor of their hotel room. In response, he booked her an extra hotel room all to herself, which caused some family drama. He took to Reddit to explain what happened.
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
A moment that changed me: I saw my father in court – and knew I had to turn my life around
When I was a child, and friends asked me what I would do if I ever met my dad, I always replied that if I had a gun I would shoot him. I was a young teen in a small east Yorkshire market town with, at best, minor connections to a burgeoning petty criminal underworld. Even if I had been able to get a gun, I would have been more likely to shoot off a finger in error than aim correctly at my absent father. It was an empty threat that clearly revealed a deep, simmering anger.
Pregnant wife wants stepdaughter to move out; husband says no because she can't afford it; wife pushes and gets handled
It looks like one pregnant woman is not too keen on her young adult stepdaughter still living at home, as she has suggested to her husband that his daughter move out to "make room for the baby." But she doesn't understand why her request was so wrong and takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Dad slammed after he 'lashed out' at nurse who didn't allow him to change son's date of birth
A dad has been slammed after he 'lashed out' at a nurse who wouldn't allow him to change his son's date of birth. Unfortunately, even if you are the biological parent of your child, you don't have the authority to move space and time. But one bloke gave it his...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
A woman said having a child made her realize she loved her dog as much as her baby, sparking a debate on TikTok
"Why do people feel attacked by someone loving their dog the maximum amount?" a top comment read. "We shouldn't be putting a limit on love."
We picked the perfect baby name — then she came early and ruined it
Nine months of brainstorming nearly down the drain. An Australian couple’s plan for the perfect name for their newborn practically fell to pieces when their daughter reportedly arrived 24 hours too early. Convinced their baby would be born on her due date, the Brisbane-based parents decided to give her the middle name May, after her expected birth month. But when she popped out in April instead, their plan was ruined. “When your baby’s middle name is May bc she was due May 17th but she arrives on the last day of April,” new mom Tiffany Brett wrote on a now-viral TikTok. “We didn’t change...
'Selfish' Woman Refuses to Move Out of Apartment After Roommate Gets Engaged
Who gets first dibs on an apartment when a roommate wants to live alone?. Housing these days is incredibly expensive, and there is a significant lack of it for many people, resulting in housing issues around the world.
I’m starting to get an itch to rent on my own – but is single living worth $17,000 a year?
Any relationship comes with perks and pitfalls. But data out of the UK this month revealed it costs £860 (around A$1,500) more a month to be single, begging the question: is living alone really worth £10,000 (A$17,000) a year and what does it get you?. Living in a...
My daughter was stillborn. I'm now 30 weeks pregnant with her brother, and I'm sad they'll never meet.
The writer says that while she's mourning the death of her daughter, she's determined to help her son grow up knowing and loving his older sister.
Man Slapped Bouquet to the Ground at a Wedding So His Girlfriend Couldn’t Catch the Bouquet Toss
The bouquet toss is a wedding tradition that's been around for hundreds of years. Many people—especially single women—look forward to this part of the night. It's also exciting for the bride and a great photo opportunity.
Sister-in-law who body-shamed bride-to-be offended after being told she has a 'large nose'
A woman who decided to tell her future sister-in-law that she is too flat-chested has now found herself deeply offended after the tables were turned. The sister-in-law has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not her comeback was warranted, or crossed the line.
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
A Ph.D. Graduate "Has No Social Life," Mom Worried She'll Stay Single
Children in certain Asian societies experience relatively significant academic pressure to achieve. However, this may require sacrificing other priorities. A Ph.D. graduate said her mother often complained that she didn't like people and spent all her time reading. The woman's mother was worried that her daughter, who was shown in the video in Zhejiang Province in eastern China with her head in her books at her desk, would never find a good husband.
Woman Gives Bathroom ‘Dragon Scales’ and It Is Every Nerd’s Dream
It could easily be re-imagined as mermaid scales too!
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
120K+
Followers
24K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 1