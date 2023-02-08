Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placementsStephy SaysRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Woman pleads guilty in connection to deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Henrico
A woman has pleaded guilty to a number of charges -- including involuntary manslaughter -- in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Henrico County in April 2022.
Two men arrested after wrong-way crash in downtown Richmond
A 26-year-old man faces six different charges after driving the wrong way down a one-way street and causing a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night, according to Virginia Capitol Police.
Richmond woman arrested in Hanover break-and-enter, stabbing
A Richmond woman is in custody after breaking into a Hanover home and stabbing another woman multiple times.
NBC12
Woman pleads guilty in fatal Henrico hit-and-run
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A woman pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 61-year-old in Henrico Thursday, according to court documents. Ciera Childress pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, court documents stated. She was arrested on April 26, 2022, after police found a man that had been...
Man killed, woman injured in Broad Street shooting
The crime scene is approximately a half mile east of Richmond Police Headquarters and a half mile west of Richmond City Hall.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation
On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Richmond Police: New evidence could help catch suspect in deadly broad daylight shooting
A man was shot and killed shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on Maury Street, and police are asking for the community's help to identify the shooting suspect using a crucial piece of evidence.
Two people in custody after wrong-way crash
Virginia Capitol Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that damaged three vehicles downtown
Police confirm suspect vehicle description in deadly South Richmond shooting
Richmond Police has now confirmed details about a potential suspect vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of a deadly shooting on Maury Street in South Richmond last month.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Break and enter charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Taki Najhee Davis, 19, from Brodnax, Virginia is charged with break and enter with intent to commit a felony and theft or receipt of a stolen firearm on Jan. 30, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to...
Virginia State Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Dinwiddie County
A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Courthouse and Cox Roads in Dinwiddie County, Virginia State Police said.
Man dead, woman injured after double shooting on East Broad Street in Richmond
The school alert said the shooting was on East Broad Street between 3rd and 4th Streets. People are cautioned to avoid the area. VCU said police are currently on-scene.
Victims identified in deadly shooting incidents, Richmond police investigating
The Richmond Police Department has now identified the two men killed in a shooting in the neighborhood of Gilpin Court last month.
Heavy police presence at Happy Trees warehouse in Richmond
There is currently a heavy police presence, including SWAT, at the Happy Trees warehouse in the Chamberlayne area on Thursday night.
NBC12
Man injured in shooting near Midlothian Turnpike
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police say a man was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 8, police found a man in the 6600 block of Midlothian Tpke with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Major Crime detectives...
NBC12
Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash in Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT)- The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a delivery truck, Wednesday evening. Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Sliding Hill Road and King’s Charter Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed an SUV was traveling westbound on Sliding Hill Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Kings Charter, when the car allegedly pulled in front of a FedEx truck. The SUV was struck by the FedEx truck in a T-bone collision.
NBC12
18-year-old arrested, charged for allegedly hitting RPD officer with car
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police arrested an 18-year-old who they say hit an officer with his car as police say they were breaking up an illegal car meet Friday night. On Feb. 3, just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of South Belvidere Street after receiving reports that an illegal gathering of a car club shut down the southbound lanes of the Lee Bridge Highway.
VCU Police: Bodycam video shows suspect reach for officer’s gun in Richmond traffic stop
VCU Police has released a statement and bodycam footage following an incident involving an officer using force after a suspect allegedly tried to grab his gun during a traffic stop in Richmond.
House repeatedly hit by cars on Bainbridge Street, Richmond leaders taking action
Distracted and drunk drivers are causing havoc on Bainbridge Street as the same property is destroyed repeatedly.
Community reacts to bodycam video released by VCU Police
VCU Police released bodycam footage of a traffic stop incident -- involving an officer who used force after a suspect allegedly tried to grab his gun -- after a cellphone video of the incident was shared across social media.
Comments / 0