orangeandbluepress.com
$28,00 One-Time Payment in California To Help Eligible Homeowners
The California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding again to help homeowners struggling with their mortgage payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief program is reaching out to more homeowners to offer financial assistance again. Officials announced Tuesday that three new groups will be eligible for financial assistance dedicated to homeowners whose mortgages had a “partial claim” or deferral, those who missed a second mortgage payment after June 2022, and those with a primary residence that adds up to four units.
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?
Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
Stimulus update: California direct payment worth up to $1,050 to be sent in five days
Valentine's Day is only a few days away, and with it will mark the completion of California's Middle Class Tax Refund payment, giving recipients up to $1,050.
kusi.com
$4.5 billion in hidden taxes uncovered in California utility bills
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDG&E’s energy prices are 67% higher than the national average. The Transparency Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit committed to making public institutions more transparent and accountable, reviewed all the hidden costs within SDG&E’s bills. They found that San Diegans are paying $4.5 billion in hidden state taxes annually through their energy bills.
Confusion over relief payments puts millions of Californians in tax limbo
If you received an inflation relief payment from the state, you may want to hold off on filing your tax return and wait until the IRS issues updated guidance.
kusi.com
Californians may be taxed on 2022 Middle Class Tax Refund
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eighteen million Californian’s received the Middle Class Tax Refund issued in late 2022. This relief was not subject to state income tax, but recently California residents were made aware that the money might be subject to federal taxation. Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones of...
ijpr.org
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Feb. 28
The Governor’s office announced the State of Emergency would be phased out last October. California is one of the last seven states to still have an emergency order in place. In October, California Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly said that “while the threat of this virus...
California drivers could be charged more for having larger vehicles
California could begin charging weight-based registration fees for heavier passenger vehicles under a bill that’s making its way through the state legislature. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) in January. Registration fees for vehicles such as trucks and SUVs would be impacted. The proposed legislation calls on the California Transportation Commission […]
Are more inflation relief checks coming in California?
In just a few days, the inflation relief direct payment program "will have largely run its course," California's Franchise Tax Board said.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each
The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
Nevada governor declares state of emergency over gas pipeline spill
Gov. Joe Lombardo issued an emergency declaration after news of a pipeline spill in California caused a rush on gas in the Las Vegas valley.
CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?
The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
KCRA.com
California Mortgage Relief Program expands number of eligible homeowners
The California Mortgage Relief Program announced in a release on Tuesday that it will be expanding the number of homeowners that are eligible to receive their financial assistance. One of the reasons the program is expanding is that many have struggled to make housing payments since the COVID-19 pandemic. There...
News 8 KFMB
California policies mirrored in the State of the Union
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden recognized California hero Brandon Tsay for stopping the Monterey Park mass shooter from continuing his spree. “He wrestled the semi automatic pistol away from the gunman who had already killed 11 people in...
Mortgage Costs Lock Out California Home Buyers
California’s housing market is less affordable after mortgage interest rates drove up costs for many potential buyers last year.
Las Vegas drivers line up to gas up after news of pipeline spill in California
KTNV heard reports of long lines at gas stations across the valley after news of a gasoline pipeline spill in California.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Why Are My Electric & Gas Bills So High?
That’s a question I’ve been asking myself and a frequent question my office has received. I’m asking the same questions, and it appears the answers aren’t simple, but there needs to be a solution. As trending Federal Government and State energy policies are focused on switching...
