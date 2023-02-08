Scarlet Sunrise: OT Avery Henry provides update on bone cancer treatment

Ohio State offensive tackle Avery Henry was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in December. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Ohio State OT Avery Henry provides update on bone cancer treatment

Ohio State offensive tackle Avery Henry announced last month that he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer that is most commonly found in teenagers and young adults.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, osteosarcoma “is a type of bone cancer that usually develops in the osteoblast cells that form bone.” Approximately 800 new cases of osteosarcoma are reported in the U.S. every year, and about half of those cases are in children and teens, per hopkinsmedicine.org.

Henry tweeted in early January that he started chemotherapy. He provided another update about his treatment Monday.

“It’s been roughly a month since my first chemo treatment,” Henry said in a tweet. “I want to keep you guys updated on the process. Yesterday my younger brother and I decided to shave our hair! I can’t thank you enough Dane. You may be my younger brother but in many ways I look up to you!”

Henry continues to receive an outpouring of support from friends, family and Buckeyes fans. That includes encouragement from current and former players.

The hashtag “Averystrong” made its rounds Monday, drawing more awareness to osteosarcoma and Henry’s journey. You can purchase an “Averystrong” T-shirt for Henry’s cancer fundraiser.

Henry joined the team last June as a late addition to Ohio State’s 2022 class. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound offensive lineman from St. Clairsville, Ohio, was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Consensus. He was also rated as the No. 50 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 23 overall prospect in Ohio last cycle, according to On3.

Henry didn’t play a snap in 2022. He’ll have a chance to redshirt and still have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Trying to give Avery as much space as we can during this time,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said on Dec. 21. “But also know that he’s got a whole team behind him that’s gonna help him through this fight. Our culture’s built on fight.

“Like we talked about with his family, there’s a reason why you’re here. There’s a reason why you’re a Buckeye. Maybe because, along the way, you needed The James Hospital. You needed Buckeye nation. You needed this team to help you in this fight. And we’re here for you.”

Former Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller attends State of the Union address

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller was a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden for the State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Miller, a senior mechanical engineering student at Ohio State, retired from football in March 2022 because of a battle with mental health issues. Since, he has become a proponent for mental health awareness while remaining a member of the Buckeyes football team to advocate for emotional wellness.

Miller was one of 25 distinguished guests in Washington D.C. for the presidential speech in front of a joint session of Congress.

To learn more about Miller’s story and his mental health advocacy, go here.

Tim May Show: Conversation with attorney Luke Fedlam on future of NIL, college sports

Attorney Luke Fedlam joined The Tim May Show to answer important questions surrounding Name, Image and Likeness and what it means for Ohio State.

40-year Buckeyes reporter Tim May and Luke discuss what the future of NIL might look like and if legitimate regulation is on its way. Just how much money will student-athletics make in the coming years? And how long will it take for schools to adapt to the NIL data that we already have? Those are only a few of the ideas that are explored during this week’s episode.

The pairing also talks about other business angles of college sports, so there’s more than just NIL discourse packed into what makes for another can’t-miss edition of The Tim May Show.

