Miami Hurricanes jump into top seven for 2024 TE following offer: "I was very excited"
Scottsdale (AZ) Desert Mountain 2024 three-star tight end Dillon Hipp is putting Miami in his top seven after the Hurricanes extended an offer late last week.
