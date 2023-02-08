ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Miami Hurricanes jump into top seven for 2024 TE following offer: "I was very excited"

By Stephen Wagner
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Moysh_0kgNXBS600
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

Scottsdale (AZ) Desert Mountain 2024 three-star tight end Dillon Hipp is putting Miami in his top seven after the Hurricanes extended an offer late last week.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

New "Inside the Trojans' Huddle" Tuesday (Feb. 7): Analysis for USC recruiting class of 2023, Pac-12 and Big Ten recruiting classes, prep transfers and social media, and panel Q&A

In Tuesday’s “Inside the Trojans’ Huddle”, panelists Marc Kulkin, Erik McKinney, Chris Arledge, and Greg Katz review last Wednesday’s National Letter of Intent Day and evaluate the combined early December and the February signing period. Also included in the show is a look at how the Pac-12 recruited in this class of 2023 cycle and a sneak preview into the future regarding how the Big Ten recruited. In Overtime, the panel once again answers viewers’ questions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Georgia takes commanding RPM lead for blue-chip WR Aaron Butler

Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a national brand on the recruiting trail and it could pay massive dividends in the 2024 class. The Bulldogs are the heavy favorite to land Calabasas (Calabasas, Calif.) wideout Aaron Butler according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine (RMP). UGA holds almost 95% of the...
ATHENS, GA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Tiger Woods' PopStroke is open for a limited time in metro Phoenix. Here's when and why

Tiger Woods' mini-golf and entertainment center PopStroke has launched its soft opening near State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, for Super Bowl 57 week. The venue, which is in Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, has two 18-hole putting courses, a restaurant, outdoor gaming area, on-course drink service and rooftop bar. For the soft opening through Feb. 12, only the mini-golf courses and drinks service will be available.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
84K+
Followers
102K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy