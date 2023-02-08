The CaneSport On3: Projecting Miami Hurricanes defensive line depth chart/potential results

Kansas State senior forward Keyontae Johnson is one of the best stories of this college basketball season. Johnson collapsed on the Florida Gators’ sideline during a game against Florida State two years ago. He spent 10 days in the hospital and never played another meaningful minute for the Gators. Many thought his career was over. But he landed at Kansas State, where doctors gave his heart the green light. He emerged as the Big 12’s third-leading scorer and rebounder while helping the Wildcats to their highest ranking in more than a decade.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO