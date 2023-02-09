Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger prosecutors file new documents as cold cases probed

The Latah County Prosecution Office has filed new documents in the Idaho murders case.

A new affidavit and court memo, which have not been made public, were filed by prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson on Wednesday. Earlier this week, reports emerged that Bryan Kohberger was facing disciplinary action in his teaching assistant job at Washington State University (WSU) around the time of the murders of four University of Idaho students – before he was ultimately fired from the position days before his arrest.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student began working as a teaching assistant in August as part of his graduate program. But within a month he was under investigation by the university because of “behavioural problems” and a “sexist attitude towards women”, according to NewsNation.

On 2 November, he reportedly met with a professor to discuss an “improvement plan” for his behaviour.

Less than two weeks later on 13 November, Mr Kohberger is accused of stabbing to death Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in a student home over the Washington border in Moscow, Idaho.

One month on from the murders, on 19 December, NewsNation reported that he was fired from WSU following repeated warnings and failing to improve his behaviour. Days later on 30 December he was arrested and charged with the quadruple homicide.