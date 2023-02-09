Open in App
Moscow, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Idaho murders - update: Bryan Kohberger prosecutors file new documents as cold cases probed

By Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGMfB_0kgNTtHE00

The Latah County Prosecution Office has filed new documents in the Idaho murders case.

A new affidavit and court memo, which have not been made public, were filed by prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson on Wednesday. Earlier this week, reports emerged that Bryan Kohberger was facing disciplinary action in his teaching assistant job at Washington State University (WSU) around the time of the murders of four University of Idaho students – before he was ultimately fired from the position days before his arrest.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student began working as a teaching assistant in August as part of his graduate program. But within a month he was under investigation by the university because of “behavioural problems” and a “sexist attitude towards women”, according to NewsNation.

On 2 November, he reportedly met with a professor to discuss an “improvement plan” for his behaviour.

Less than two weeks later on 13 November, Mr Kohberger is accused of stabbing to death Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves in a student home over the Washington border in Moscow, Idaho.

One month on from the murders, on 19 December, NewsNation reported that he was fired from WSU following repeated warnings and failing to improve his behaviour. Days later on 30 December he was arrested and charged with the quadruple homicide.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State
More Indications That Latah County Prosecutor Likely To Seek Death Penalty Against Bryan Kohberger
Moscow, ID5 days ago
Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal
Moscow, ID9 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
Moscow, ID10 days ago
Most Popular
Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU mentions ‘altercation’ with professor, lack of ‘professionalism’
Moscow, ID8 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Moscow, ID11 days ago
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
Moscow, ID12 days ago
Cara Kernodle, Mother of Idaho Murder Victim, Charged With Trespassing
Moscow, ID13 days ago
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's trash may be key in massacre probe
Moscow, ID13 days ago
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
Moscow, ID13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy