Stephanie Vigil is a DoorDash driver and representative for the Colorado State House, District 16. I have been an independent delivery driver (commonly known as a “gig worker”) for about five years now. I have done jobs on pretty much every third-party delivery platform you can think of. I do this work as an independent contractor, so of course my earnings vary from one offer to the next, but whether I can earn enough money to actually take home some pay after deducting fuel and other costs comes down to the tips I receive. I’ve seen tips ranging from $20 to no tip at all.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO