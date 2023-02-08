Read full article on original website
Arbiter of Truth
1d ago
yeah put them in jail so all the tax payers can feed them and support them.. oh wait, they were just getting money from people who willingly gave it to them weren't they 🤔... yep. that makes perfect sense..... jail is better 😒
julius brown
1d ago
but it's okay for them to beg for donations for their campaign. maybe there should be a law that they have to pay for their own campaigns
Wayman Bryant
1d ago
It always people are complaining, what people . I see them all the time. They have never been aggressive. What's the problem. Don't police have enough to do with real crime.
WSFA
Biden amends Alabama Disaster Declaration
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today, President Biden made additional disaster assistance available to Alabama. The increase in federal funding is for emergency work in the state due to the devastating storms that swept through the state on Jan. 23rd. Under the President’s order today, Federal funds for debris removal and...
Bill pre-filed to end Alabama’s misdemeanor penalty for abortions
A bill pre-filed for Alabama's upcoming legislative session aims to end the state's penalties for people who attempt to induce an abortion, miscarriage, or early delivery.
Pre-filed bill could allow municipalities to end, reduce local grocery tax
A bill pre-filed for Alabama's upcoming legislative session would allow municipalities to reduce or entirely opt out of local taxes on food.
Odd things about Alabama that non-Alabamians have noticed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you’re not from Yellowhammer state, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange. And you’re not alone. WKRG asked our viewers on Facebook to see what people thought of the state. Here’s what viewers said were some of the strangest things they’ve experienced since their move to […]
WAAY-TV
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Alabama man’s murder and drug convictions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday. Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent […]
2 Alabama men sentenced in scheme to ‘straw purchase’ firearms
Two Alabama men were sentenced Tuesday in a scheme to "straw purchase" firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
Re-arresting, shoplifting, microchipping, June Jamming: Down in Alabama
One of the freed inmates is back behind bars. More details have emerged on the councilman facing shoplifting charges. A bill was pre-filed targeting the microchipping of employees. A famous music event is returning to Fort Payne. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
wvtm13.com
Area sheriff to push lawmakers to change early release law
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade expressed his displeasure with the state's new inmate early release law. It went into effect Jan. 31 and allows qualified inmates to be released from the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) under supervision. In a statement released Wednesday, Sheriff Wade...
newsfromthestates.com
Report: Alabama’s TANF benefits 2nd lowest in nation
Benefit levels for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families in Alabama ranked 50th in the country as a percentage of the federal poverty level, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Alabama’s TANF benefit is only $215 a month for a family of three, less...
Alabama ranks 50th in nation in assistance for needy families
Benefit levels for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families in Alabama ranked 50th in the country as a percentage of the federal poverty level, according to a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Alabama’s TANF benefit is only $215 a month for a family of three, less...
selmasun.com
How gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
thecutoffnews.com
How Alabama’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
WTOK-TV
Choctaw County Sheriff’s Dept. faces challenges with pistol permit fees amidst permitless carry law
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Permitless carry began in January of this year for most counties in Alabama but with it came challenges for sheriff departments across the state. In the state of Alabama, you no longer need to have a permit to carry a gun, which means fewer people are buying those permits.
WSFA
Alabama legislator pre-files bill to prevent panhandling statewide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new attempt to cut down on roadside panhandling is happening at the state level. A state lawmaker representing the Montgomery area is introducing new legislation. The City of Montgomery tried outlawing panhandling last year but had to rescind the ordinance after a legal challenge. Now,...
wbrc.com
Alabama leaders pushing for hands-free driving bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama leaders are calling distracted driving an “epidemic on our roads.” ALDOT is now pushing for harsher laws that could change your driving habits. Right now in the state, it’s legal to have your phone in your hand while you’re driving. You can be...
newsfromthestates.com
Alabama House Republicans prefile bill that limits teaching of ‘divisive concepts’
Republican legislators are reviving a bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in state classrooms after it failed to pass last year. The legislation, HB7, sponsored by Rep. Ed. Oliver, R-Dadeville, is similar to the 2022 proposal. Among other measures, it would prohibit public school teachers from kindergarten to college from teaching that certain groups are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously,” and ban teaching that members of certain racial or religious groups should feel guilt over the basis of their identity. The bill allows educational institutions to “discipline or terminate” those who knowingly violate the act.
School security, airbag-death case, Mardi Gras ship: Down in Alabama
Huntsville City Schools has responded to recent incidents of guns being found on campus by bringing in a new security system. A family has received a $2.7 million settlment after a Montgomery, Alabama, man was killed by exploding shrapnel from a defective airbag system. A Naval ship is coming for...
Alabama Teachers and Parents Voice Frustration Over Cancellation of Author Derrick Barnes’ Visit for Black History Month
Award-winning children’s book author Derrick Barnes had his invitation to speak and read his books at an Alabama school rescinded and many are not happy about it. Barnes, whose books feature Black children, had his scheduled visit to three Hoover City Schools, a school system just south of Birmingham, Alabama, canceled by school officials. According to CNN, Barnes’ it was due to contract issues and a parent’s concern regarding Barnes’ social media posts.
wwno.org
‘Unreformed’ podcast tells the largely untold story of an abusive Alabama reform school
When journalist Josie Duffy Rice received an email from artist and musician Lonnie Holley, she assumed it would be about his work. Instead, it was about his time at a prison for children. The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, now known as Mt. Meigs, was created over 100 years...
