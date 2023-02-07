A soon-to-be-launched Troy University certificate program has become the state’s first apprenticeship program for Community Health Workers, officials announced on Wednesday. The University’s College of Health and Human Services received a $3 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last fall to develop and administer the certificate program to train and place Community Health Workers. The three-year grant is being administered through the University’s School of Nursing and School of Social Work and Human Services.

1 DAY AGO