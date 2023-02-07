Read full article on original website
Related
troy.edu
Mandy Hobbs wins Troy University’s Vergil Parks McKinley Award
Mandy Hobbs, Secretary to the Dean of the College of Education, has won Troy University’s Vergil Parks McKinley Award. Hobbs, who has been a member of the TROY staff since 2017, received the award from Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor, on Tuesday during a ceremony in the Hawkins-Adams-Long Hall of Honor on the Troy Campus. She was nominated by Dr. Kerry Palmer, Dean of the College of Education.
troy.edu
Almost 500 high school band members attend 50th SEUS Honor Bands and Clinic
Nearly 500 high school students from across the Southeast flocked to Troy University for the 50th year of the Southeastern United States Honor Bands and Clinic. SEUS was launched by the School of Music’s namesake, Dr. John M. Long, in 1973. After all this time, students still learn musical skills and form friendships on Troy University’s campus.
troy.edu
Grant will allow ongoing research into high school sports betting to expand nationally
A pair of Troy University professors in the Sorrell College of Business could help curb sports wagering and point shaving among high school athletes nationwide. Dr. Robert P. Mathner and Dr. Christina L. Martin, both professors in School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management, will expand their regional research nationwide thanks to a grant from the International Center for Gaming Regulation.
troy.edu
TROY students give back in Cuba over the holiday break
Instead of spending time with family and friends during the holiday season, a group of 15 Troy University faculty and students spent time in Cuba immersing themselves in the language and culture and finding ways to give back. Dr. Johanna Alberich, assistant professor of Spanish in the Department of World...
troy.edu
New certificate course becomes state’s first apprenticeship program for Community Health Workers
A soon-to-be-launched Troy University certificate program has become the state’s first apprenticeship program for Community Health Workers, officials announced on Wednesday. The University’s College of Health and Human Services received a $3 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last fall to develop and administer the certificate program to train and place Community Health Workers. The three-year grant is being administered through the University’s School of Nursing and School of Social Work and Human Services.
Comments / 0