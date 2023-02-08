ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Ski Jumping World Cup starts Friday in Lake Placid

By Michael Miller
 3 days ago

For the first time in 33 years, Lake Placid will host the ski jumping World Cup and thousands are already set to come watch.

The event starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

“We’re really excited to welcome these athletes and a whole bunch of spectators for a really exciting event,” said Rebecca Dayton, general manager of the Lake Placid Olympic Ski Jumping Complex.

With more than 12,000 tickets already sold , Dayton said the World Cup will likely draw the biggest crowd for a ski jump competition since the 1980 Olympics.

“We’ve got a lot of international fans coming, particularly Polish fans,” she said. “Ski jumping in Poland is a super popular sport and the Polish-American communities have really rallied behind this event, and they’re coming from as far way as Chicago.”

For the skiers themselves, it’s one of the last weekends they’ll be able to compete before the world championships in Placina, Solvenia, next month.

State funding ahead of January’s FISU World University Games in Lake Placid allowed the jumps to get a new gondola, elevator and refrigerated tracks inside the jumps.

Tickets are still available for this weekend .

