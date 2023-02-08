ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Candlewood's "Middle Of The Middle Day" Celebrates 7th Graders

Candlewood Middle School held its 1st "The Middle of The Middle Day" designed to celebrate the center point of their 7th graders' middle school and overall educational experiences. The agenda included a mindfulness session with Ms. Hart, presentations from the Beautiful Me and T.E.A.M.S. programs, and many workshops from their...

