Mississippi educators react to bill that would arm teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that passed in the Mississippi Senate would give teachers the option of bringing firearms into their classrooms. The bill passed on a party line vote. Supporters argued the proposal gives schools an extra layer of safety. Some educators disagree. They said Mississippi teachers need resources more than what this […]
State of dentistry in Mississippi: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 1,028 active general dentists in Mississippi. Mississippi has 175 dental professional shortage areas. The state received a score of 7 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Mississippi was ranked last...
Worst states for dental health vs. number of dental provider shortage areas

Mississippi is the worst state for dental health, according to personal finance website WalletHub, while having 175 dental shortage areas, according to data from the Health Resources and Service Administration. In WalletHub's rankings from Feb. 1, the states were ranked based on two major metrics: dental habits and care and...
