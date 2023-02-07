ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase

SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone

ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
ATASCOSA, TX
Texas Woman Tries to Kidnap 4-Year-Old Girl in Walmart Shopping Cart: Cops

Police arrested a woman in San Antonio after she allegedly attempted to take a mom's shopping cart that held her child. Jessica Vega, 35, is facing a felony charge of attempted kidnapping. The mom told police that she had been shopping at the Potranco Road Walmart with her daughters, one of whom is 4. Vega allegedly grabbed
SAN ANTONIO, TX

