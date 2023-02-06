ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

A Guide to Ray Romano’s Family: Meet His Wife, Brothers and 4 Children

Doting dad on and off the screen! Ray Romano is best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond but most fans don’t know that the sitcom took inspiration from the comedian’s real-life family. The standup comedian was born in 1957 to Luciana and Albert Romano. Ray has two siblings, brothers Richard and Robert, who […]
RadarOnline

No Joke: CNN’s Ruthless Boss Chris Licht Mulling Axing Embattled Primetime Line-Up For Comedy Show—In Talks With Jon Stewart

CNN boss Chris Licht is reportedly contemplating whether to axe the struggling network’s current primetime lineup in favor of a comedic news-focused talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development would mark Licht’s latest shakeup at the embattled news network since taking over as chairman and CEO in May 2022 following Jeff Zucker’s fall from grace months earlier.Also surprising are reports indicating Licht and other CNN executives are eyeing American comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart to host the potential new program that would air from 9-11 PM every weeknight.Licht first hinted at his desire to poach Stewart during an interview with...
OK! Magazine

Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source

There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. ​She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame

Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
tvinsider.com

Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. to Star Together in Father & Son Sitcom

It’s a family affair at CBS as the network has picked up a new comedy pilot from the father-and-son team of Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Both Wayans are set to star in and executive produce the pilot, which centers on the legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Sr.), who has his worldview challenged after a new female co-host is hired. Meanwhile, at home, he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.
StyleCaster

Why Did Trevor Noah Leave ‘The Daily Show’? His Fans & Producers Had No Idea Until It Happened

He shocked everyone—his staff included—when he called it quits on September 29, 2022. The reason why Trevor Noah left The Daily Show is totally understandable, though it doesn’t make us miss him any less. Timed almost exactly to his seventh anniversary, Noah departed the award-winning satirical current affairs show on a high with 15 Emmy nominations and one win, as well as being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People. He had big shoes to fill after the previous host, the legendary John Stewart, left in 2015, but the South African comedian made the program his own. Coming of age...
goldderby.com

‘SNL’ hosts for Season 48, ranked worst to best (‘Saturday Night Live’ 2022-23)

Now in its 48th season, “Saturday Night Live” still knows how to keep things fresh each and every week, thanks in part to its always revolving roster of guest hosts. The 2022-23 cycle began with “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller kicking things off, and continued on with memorable personalities from the worlds of film, television and music. This year, which showrunner Lorne Michaels has dubbed a “transition year,” gave audiences a rare hosting duo in Steve Martin & Martin Short, and also two consecutive weeks of celebs pulling double duty as both host and musical guest in Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow. So who was YOUR favorite recent host from NBC’s late night sketch comedy series? Scroll through our photos below to see the “SNL” hosts for Season 48, ranked worst to best.
Herbie J Pilato

"What's It All About, 'ALF'?": Behind the Troubled Scenes of the Beloved 1980s Sci-Fi Sitcom Classic

The show marked a return to the sci-fi/fantasy programming that was so rampant in the 1960s and early '70s. It was a cross between My Favorite Martin and Bewitched, with a little Brady Bunch on the side. The name of the series was ALF, a half-hour sitcom that originally aired on NBC from September 22, 1986 to March 24, 1990. And while there was been talk for years of rebooting the series in some fashion, let's take a look back at the series (which did inspire a TV-movie sequel in 1996).
DoYouRemember?

John Larroquette Back On ‘Night Court’: How And Why?

John Larroquette is a multiple award-winning actor who appeared in several sitcoms, series, and legal dramedies. His first series debut was in NBC’s Baa Baa Black Sheep in the 1970s, where he played 2nd Lt. Bob Anderson. One of his most prominent roles which earned him four Primetime Emmys was playing Dan Fielding in Night Court which aired from 1984 to 1992.
TVLine

Not Dead Yet Video: Gina Rodriguez Meets Her First Ghost in ABC Comedy

Gina Rodriguez is getting a visitor from the other side. The Jane the Virgin vet stars in ABC’s new comedy Not Dead Yet — premiering this Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8:30/7:30c — as Nell Serrano, a journalist who moves back to the States from London after a broken engagement. Nell gets a job at the local newspaper where she used to work, but rather than picking up where she left off, Nell is assigned to the lowly obituary beat. And the gig comes with an unexpected and not entirely welcome perk: the people Nell is writing about appear to her as...

