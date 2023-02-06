Read full article on original website
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Is Steve Harvey Leaving ‘Family Feud’? Everything He Has Said About His Future on the Show
Since its inception in 1976, Family Feud has had a number of notable hosts, including Steve Harvey. The sitcom star signed on to host the series in 2010, earning several Emmy nominations and bringing in millions of viewers to the game show over the years. Scroll below for details on whether he is leaving the show and his plans for the future.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
A Guide to Ray Romano’s Family: Meet His Wife, Brothers and 4 Children
Doting dad on and off the screen! Ray Romano is best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond but most fans don’t know that the sitcom took inspiration from the comedian’s real-life family. The standup comedian was born in 1957 to Luciana and Albert Romano. Ray has two siblings, brothers Richard and Robert, who […]
No Joke: CNN’s Ruthless Boss Chris Licht Mulling Axing Embattled Primetime Line-Up For Comedy Show—In Talks With Jon Stewart
CNN boss Chris Licht is reportedly contemplating whether to axe the struggling network’s current primetime lineup in favor of a comedic news-focused talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development would mark Licht’s latest shakeup at the embattled news network since taking over as chairman and CEO in May 2022 following Jeff Zucker’s fall from grace months earlier.Also surprising are reports indicating Licht and other CNN executives are eyeing American comedian and political commentator Jon Stewart to host the potential new program that would air from 9-11 PM every weeknight.Licht first hinted at his desire to poach Stewart during an interview with...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Comedians Bill Maher, Jon Stewart being considered by CNN to fill primetime void left by Chris Cuomo: report
CNN could bring on a comedian such as Bill Maher or Jon Stewart to fill the gaping hole in its primetime lineup left by Chris Cuomo, according to a new report.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Eric Johnson 'Knew' About Jessica Simpson's Secret Romp With 'Massive Movie Star,' Spills Source
There are no more skeletons in Jessica Simpson's closet for her husband to find. The musician's bombshell revelation about her scandalous romp with a famous movie star was a shock to everyone except Eric Johnson, who knows all about his wife's past romances. "Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source recently spilled to a news outlet, pointing out that Simpson's hubby "knew previously" about her dating history.Earlier this month, the 42-year-old spilled that she had a romance with an unnamed "massive movie star,"...
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame
Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
tvinsider.com
Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. to Star Together in Father & Son Sitcom
It’s a family affair at CBS as the network has picked up a new comedy pilot from the father-and-son team of Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Both Wayans are set to star in and executive produce the pilot, which centers on the legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” (Damon Sr.), who has his worldview challenged after a new female co-host is hired. Meanwhile, at home, he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.
Why Did Trevor Noah Leave ‘The Daily Show’? His Fans & Producers Had No Idea Until It Happened
He shocked everyone—his staff included—when he called it quits on September 29, 2022. The reason why Trevor Noah left The Daily Show is totally understandable, though it doesn’t make us miss him any less. Timed almost exactly to his seventh anniversary, Noah departed the award-winning satirical current affairs show on a high with 15 Emmy nominations and one win, as well as being named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People. He had big shoes to fill after the previous host, the legendary John Stewart, left in 2015, but the South African comedian made the program his own. Coming of age...
goldderby.com
‘SNL’ hosts for Season 48, ranked worst to best (‘Saturday Night Live’ 2022-23)
Now in its 48th season, “Saturday Night Live” still knows how to keep things fresh each and every week, thanks in part to its always revolving roster of guest hosts. The 2022-23 cycle began with “Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller kicking things off, and continued on with memorable personalities from the worlds of film, television and music. This year, which showrunner Lorne Michaels has dubbed a “transition year,” gave audiences a rare hosting duo in Steve Martin & Martin Short, and also two consecutive weeks of celebs pulling double duty as both host and musical guest in Megan Thee Stallion and Jack Harlow. So who was YOUR favorite recent host from NBC’s late night sketch comedy series? Scroll through our photos below to see the “SNL” hosts for Season 48, ranked worst to best.
"What's It All About, 'ALF'?": Behind the Troubled Scenes of the Beloved 1980s Sci-Fi Sitcom Classic
The show marked a return to the sci-fi/fantasy programming that was so rampant in the 1960s and early '70s. It was a cross between My Favorite Martin and Bewitched, with a little Brady Bunch on the side. The name of the series was ALF, a half-hour sitcom that originally aired on NBC from September 22, 1986 to March 24, 1990. And while there was been talk for years of rebooting the series in some fashion, let's take a look back at the series (which did inspire a TV-movie sequel in 1996).
‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Liz Torres Appeared in Another Long-Forgotten Amy Sherman-Palladino Project
When Gilmore Girls fans see Liz Torres, they see Miss Patty. Torres, who portrayed the salacious dance instructor, for all seven seasons, also reprised her role in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Torres seemed born to play Miss Patty, but she was also in a short-lived and long-forgotten Amy Sherman-Palladino project a few years before the …
Johnny, Merv, Mike, Dinah, and Dick: Missing the Dignified TV Talk Show Hosts of Days-Gone-By
Johnny Carson, Merv Griffin, Mike Douglas, Dinah Shore, and Dick Cavett were the class acts of television talk shows. Throughout the 1960s, '70s, '80s, and early '90s, these charismatic TV chatters provided decades of entertainment and information with class, sophistication, and elegance.
John Larroquette Back On ‘Night Court’: How And Why?
John Larroquette is a multiple award-winning actor who appeared in several sitcoms, series, and legal dramedies. His first series debut was in NBC’s Baa Baa Black Sheep in the 1970s, where he played 2nd Lt. Bob Anderson. One of his most prominent roles which earned him four Primetime Emmys was playing Dan Fielding in Night Court which aired from 1984 to 1992.
@midnight Reboot to Replace The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS
As James Corden prepares to exit The Late Late Show later this year, CBS has found his replacement, and it’s not just a new host: It’s a reboot of @midnight, the game show originally hosted by Chris Hardwick that aired on Comedy Central. According to Deadline, Stephen Colbert...
Not Dead Yet Video: Gina Rodriguez Meets Her First Ghost in ABC Comedy
Gina Rodriguez is getting a visitor from the other side. The Jane the Virgin vet stars in ABC’s new comedy Not Dead Yet — premiering this Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8:30/7:30c — as Nell Serrano, a journalist who moves back to the States from London after a broken engagement. Nell gets a job at the local newspaper where she used to work, but rather than picking up where she left off, Nell is assigned to the lowly obituary beat. And the gig comes with an unexpected and not entirely welcome perk: the people Nell is writing about appear to her as...
