Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Lawmakers want to give $5 million to Denver Health

Denver Health has been struggling financially since the pandemic, but state officials have a proposal that may help. Andrea Henderson reports. Lawmakers want to give $5 million to Denver Health. Denver Health has been struggling financially since the pandemic, but state officials have a proposal that may help. Andrea Henderson...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KDVR.com

Local ministry gets $6,000 energy bill

The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Nice weekend ahead. Denver will see...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County reduces number of unsheltered people by 46%

Douglas County has released the results of its Point in Time count of those experiencing homeless. The county claims it has reduced the number of unsheltered people by 46%. On Jan. 31, volunteers hit the streets of the Denver metro area to count those people experiencing homelessness for the annual Point In Time Count which is part of a national effort to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. The annual count comprises sheltered and unhoused people across seven counties in the Denver metro area. That includes Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas and Denver counties. That count found only 27 unsheltered people, down 50 from the previous year. A total of 30 people were living in temporary housing. The county said its new homeless initiative and campaign to stop giving handouts is working. "Give compassionately not in intersections, not in places that are going to incentivize more dangerous situations for you and people asking for resources. Give to a trusted community foundation," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. The Denver Coalition for the Homeless will collate and release all the numbers. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Former governor Bill Ritter endorses Kelly Brough for Denver mayor

Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter endorsed Kelly Brough for Denver mayor. Ritter, a Democrat, served as governor from 2007 to 2011. He was also the Denver District Attorney from 1993 to 2005. He called Brough "masterful" at bringing diverse people to the table in order to find solutions for tough problems, according to a release from Brough's campaign. ...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort Inn

(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Tuesday to spend $5.8 million to lease for one year the Comfort Inn on Quebec for families experiencing homelessness. The Finance and Governance Committee approved a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn. The hotel has 138 rooms.
Westword

Building for the Future: Colorado's Most Endangered Places for 2023

Denver Water never did get to build the Two Forks Dam, a controversial water project that sank more than three decades ago. But vestiges of that plan remain, including the South Platte Hotel, the circa 1913 building that stands near the confluence of the South Platte River and its North Fork, an area owned by Denver Water since 1987. The hotel, a replacement of an 1887 structure that was destroyed by arson, dates from the days when this was a popular summer retreat, on both stagecoach lines and the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Bill would allow incarcerated people to be released early for school

The "Earned Time for College Program" would allow nonviolent offenders to have time off their sentence if they get a college degree. Bill would allow incarcerated people to be released …. The "Earned Time for College Program" would allow nonviolent offenders to have time off their sentence if they get...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing

The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. Family pleads for tips...
COLORADO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Southlands | Shopping mall in Aurora, Colorado

Southlands Lifestyle Center (also Southlands Mall, Southlands, The Southlands, or The Southlands at Aurora) is a regional shopping mall located in Aurora, Colorado. The center is located at the intersection of Smoky Hill Road and the E-470 tollway, about 15 miles south of Denver International Airport, east of the Saddle Rock neighborhood and west of Cherokee Trail High School and the Tallyn's Reach neighborhood.
AURORA, CO
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE

