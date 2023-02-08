Read full article on original website
Colorado residents can still get thousands for their rent or mortgageR.A. HeimColorado State
Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colfax couples wear their heart on their streetDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New Castle Rock water billing system requires registrationMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
KDVR.com
Lawmakers want to give $5 million to Denver Health
Denver Health has been struggling financially since the pandemic, but state officials have a proposal that may help. Andrea Henderson reports. Lawmakers want to give $5 million to Denver Health. Denver Health has been struggling financially since the pandemic, but state officials have a proposal that may help. Andrea Henderson...
KDVR.com
Local ministry gets $6,000 energy bill
The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Nice weekend ahead. Denver will see...
As number of migrants arriving in Denver levels off, organizations continue to help
DENVER — When the city of Denver called on outside organizations to help the rapid influx of migrants arriving into the city, several responded to the call, including Centro Humanitario. "And most of [the migrants] said at that time, 'yes, we want to stay in the city,'" the organization's...
Douglas County reduces number of unsheltered people by 46%
Douglas County has released the results of its Point in Time count of those experiencing homeless. The county claims it has reduced the number of unsheltered people by 46%. On Jan. 31, volunteers hit the streets of the Denver metro area to count those people experiencing homelessness for the annual Point In Time Count which is part of a national effort to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. The annual count comprises sheltered and unhoused people across seven counties in the Denver metro area. That includes Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas and Denver counties. That count found only 27 unsheltered people, down 50 from the previous year. A total of 30 people were living in temporary housing. The county said its new homeless initiative and campaign to stop giving handouts is working. "Give compassionately not in intersections, not in places that are going to incentivize more dangerous situations for you and people asking for resources. Give to a trusted community foundation," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. The Denver Coalition for the Homeless will collate and release all the numbers.
Former governor Bill Ritter endorses Kelly Brough for Denver mayor
Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter endorsed Kelly Brough for Denver mayor. Ritter, a Democrat, served as governor from 2007 to 2011. He was also the Denver District Attorney from 1993 to 2005. He called Brough "masterful" at bringing diverse people to the table in order to find solutions for tough problems, according to a release from Brough's campaign. ...
Lakewood ministry fights to stay open with $6,000 Xcel bill
A local ministry called the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after getting an Xcel Energy bill for more than $6,000.
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort Inn
(Denver, Colo.) A Denver City Council committee agreed Tuesday to spend $5.8 million to lease for one year the Comfort Inn on Quebec for families experiencing homelessness. The Finance and Governance Committee approved a contract Tuesday with Quebec Hospitality LLC doing business as Comfort Inn. The hotel has 138 rooms.
CO meth decontamination company explains cleaning, timeline of the process
The recent awareness surrounding testing for meth in public spaces is part of the reason why Peter Riley, the owner of Crystal Clean Decontamination, says he's as busy as ever.
Westword
Building for the Future: Colorado's Most Endangered Places for 2023
Denver Water never did get to build the Two Forks Dam, a controversial water project that sank more than three decades ago. But vestiges of that plan remain, including the South Platte Hotel, the circa 1913 building that stands near the confluence of the South Platte River and its North Fork, an area owned by Denver Water since 1987. The hotel, a replacement of an 1887 structure that was destroyed by arson, dates from the days when this was a popular summer retreat, on both stagecoach lines and the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad.
KDVR.com
Bill would allow incarcerated people to be released early for school
The "Earned Time for College Program" would allow nonviolent offenders to have time off their sentence if they get a college degree. Bill would allow incarcerated people to be released …. The "Earned Time for College Program" would allow nonviolent offenders to have time off their sentence if they get...
Fort Morgan Times
Why did meth contamination shut down so many libraries in Denver suburbs?
BOULDER — Libraries in three Denver suburbs, and the city of Boulder, have undergone extended closures in the last six weeks after meth users lit up in public bathrooms, leaving in their wake a toxic drug residue that’s costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up.
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
Colorado residents can still get thousands for their rent or mortgage
As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
Officials: Spike in crime reports in downtown Denver shows a working safety plan
Data from the Denver PD shows large spikes in crime reports in key categories, which officials say indicates increased vigilance from residents and enforcement from officers and outreach coordinators.
kunc.org
Physically disabled Coloradans face disproportionate struggles amid affordable housing shortage
Deb Walters has clocked nearly 3,000 miles in one of her wheelchairs cruising through Greeley. “I can get out and get around and go everywhere that I want to go,” she said. Walters has cerebral palsy. She has lived in her sunny ground-floor unit at Hope Apartments for nearly...
KDVR.com
IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing
The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. Family pleads for tips...
Denver District 9 City Council candidates debate coverage
The Denver District 9 City Council race may not have the most candidates, but it will likely be one of the most closely watched. District 9 incumbent Councilmember Candi CdeBaca faces challenges from Kwon Atlas and Darrell Watson. A Tuesday debate, hosted by the GES Gazette and the Greater Park...
tourcounsel.com
Southlands | Shopping mall in Aurora, Colorado
Southlands Lifestyle Center (also Southlands Mall, Southlands, The Southlands, or The Southlands at Aurora) is a regional shopping mall located in Aurora, Colorado. The center is located at the intersection of Smoky Hill Road and the E-470 tollway, about 15 miles south of Denver International Airport, east of the Saddle Rock neighborhood and west of Cherokee Trail High School and the Tallyn's Reach neighborhood.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Best places for steak in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for steak in the metro area with at least 4.4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
