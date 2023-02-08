M.D. Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing · 30 years of experience · USA. There is no single set of “best” exercises for people with degenerative disc disease. Most experts recommend exercises to strengthen core muscles and to avoid excessive strain or “overdoing it.” Here are some commonly recommended exercises for people with degenerative disc disease: • Cat cow stretch – Begin on your hands and knees with your shoulders directly above the hands, hips above the knees. Lower your neck downward and gently arch the back up (picturing your abdomen moving upward) and hold for 20 seconds. Now, reverse the motion by looking upward, arching the back down (picturing your abdomen moving downward) and hold for 20 seconds. Repeat both stretches 5 times. • Bird dog stretch – Begin on your hands and knees with your shoulders directly above the hands, hips above the knees. Extend your right arm forward straight ahead; then, extend your left leg straight back. Hold for 20 seconds. Relax, then reverse the stretch using the left arm and right leg extended. Repeat 5 times. • Back extension – Lying on your stomach with palms on floor near your chest, raise your torso and neck upward and hold for 20 seconds. Relax, then repeat 5 times. • Pull knee to chest – Lying on your back with legs straight out, slowly raise one knee up toward your chest, gently pulling the leg with both hands on the bent knee and leaving the other leg straight. Hold for 10 seconds. Relax, and repeat with the other knee. Stretch each side 5 times. • Hamstring stretch – Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Straighten one leg and raise it slightly off the floor. Grab the back of the leg and lift the leg toward the ceiling until you feel a slight pull. Hold for 20 seconds. Relax, then repeat with the other leg. Stretch each side 3 times. Chair variation: while sitting in a chair, place heel of one leg on another chair. Bend forward toward the toes of the straightened leg until you feel a gentle pull behind the leg. Hold for 10 seconds. Relax, then repeat stretch with the other leg. Stretch each side 3 times.

