Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
How to build strength and muscle mass with the bare minimum amount of exercise
Exercises like lat pull-downs, squat jumps, and plank push-ups are great for building muscle without needing to put in a lot of time.
Build muscles in your shoulders, triceps, and back with pain-free exercises approved by a personal trainer
Popular arm exercises sometimes cause pain in the back or the rotator cuff: avoid injury with modified movements to build shoulder and tricep muscles.
Even Light Exercise Can Help Arthritic Knees
Exercise is beneficial for people with osteoarthritis of the knee, which causes pain, stiffness and swelling. In a study, folks who exercised longer and harder three times a week reaped the most benefit during sports. That suggests that a high-dose exercise program might be better for athletes and weekend warriors,...
Lifting weights to failure can help build muscle fast but strength coaches say it's not recommended for everyone
Lifting weights to failure is an effective strength training technique for advanced lifters but may be dangerous for beginners.
AMA
Massive study uncovers how much exercise is needed to live longer
Consistent exercise is good for a person’s health and well-being—that is well known. But how many minutes of moderate or vigorous physical activity are needed to lower the risk of premature mortality? A study published in the journal Circulation defines that number and shares guidance on what level of physical activity is needed to maintain health and improve fitness.
earth.com
Exercise may actually be the fountain of youth
Imagine if we could reverse the effects of aging simply by exercising. A new study, published in The Journal of Physiology, suggests that exercise may indeed make the muscle cells of lab mice more youthful and may help ameliorate the adverse effects of aging in humans too. The process of...
homesenator.com
Summer Pool Safety: How to Prevent Heat Exhaustion/Heat Stroke
Before you dive into the pool or hit up a local park, think about how much heat exhaustion or heat stroke might hurt you. In fact, people who have been diagnosed with these conditions can’t exercise or stay active for long periods of time. So if you’re planning on enjoying these beautiful days at the beach or planning on swimming, this article is for you. Read on to learn about heat exhaustion/heat stroke and how to prevent it.
homesenator.com
Eco-Friendly Duvets: Making a Difference for the Environment and Your Health
The increasing awareness of environmental problems has led to a growing interest in eco-friendly products, including bedding. Duvets, one of the essential components of bedding, can have a significant impact on the environment and human health. In this article, we will explore the benefits of eco-friendly duvets, the materials used in their manufacture, and the ways in which they can contribute to a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle.
Consistency is Key to Fitness
Through my years as a personal trainer and group fitness instructor, I have noticed the one main ingredient that keeps people from reaching their fitness goals. That ingredient is CONSISTENCY! People tend to be impatient when it comes to exercise. Too many times people do not give their exercise plans enough time to reap the benefits they are looking for.
hike734.com
Cardiorespiratory Fitness: Aerobic Training
This blog is part of a series of posts discussing various components of hiking fitness. If you haven’t already, you’ll want to check out the previous blogs The Importance of Strength Training , Restoring Proper Muscle Activation, The Importance of Core Stability, and Mobility Training. February is American...
homesenator.com
Organic vs. Non-Organic: What’s the Difference in Skin Care Products?
When it comes to skin care products, consumers have a lot of options to choose from. But, with the rise of organic and natural products, many are left wondering what the difference is between organic and non-organic skin care products. What are Organic Skin Care Products?. Organic skin care products...
Healthline
Golf as Exercise: Experts Say Older Adults Can Get Physical, Mental Health Benefits
Researchers say older adults can get physical as well as mental health benefits from golfing. Experts say a person who plays 18 holes of golf can end up walking more than 6 miles. They add that golf provides an opportunity to socialize as well as collect vitamin D from the...
4 techniques to build core muscles without back pain
Prevent back pain during ab workouts by picking the right exercises, routine, and warm up to correctly engage your core, a personal trainer said.
msn.com
Advice from Harvard Health Publishing and 3 experts: What exercise is good for degenerative disc disease?
M.D. Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing · 30 years of experience · USA. There is no single set of “best” exercises for people with degenerative disc disease. Most experts recommend exercises to strengthen core muscles and to avoid excessive strain or “overdoing it.” Here are some commonly recommended exercises for people with degenerative disc disease: • Cat cow stretch – Begin on your hands and knees with your shoulders directly above the hands, hips above the knees. Lower your neck downward and gently arch the back up (picturing your abdomen moving upward) and hold for 20 seconds. Now, reverse the motion by looking upward, arching the back down (picturing your abdomen moving downward) and hold for 20 seconds. Repeat both stretches 5 times. • Bird dog stretch – Begin on your hands and knees with your shoulders directly above the hands, hips above the knees. Extend your right arm forward straight ahead; then, extend your left leg straight back. Hold for 20 seconds. Relax, then reverse the stretch using the left arm and right leg extended. Repeat 5 times. • Back extension – Lying on your stomach with palms on floor near your chest, raise your torso and neck upward and hold for 20 seconds. Relax, then repeat 5 times. • Pull knee to chest – Lying on your back with legs straight out, slowly raise one knee up toward your chest, gently pulling the leg with both hands on the bent knee and leaving the other leg straight. Hold for 10 seconds. Relax, and repeat with the other knee. Stretch each side 5 times. • Hamstring stretch – Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Straighten one leg and raise it slightly off the floor. Grab the back of the leg and lift the leg toward the ceiling until you feel a slight pull. Hold for 20 seconds. Relax, then repeat with the other leg. Stretch each side 3 times. Chair variation: while sitting in a chair, place heel of one leg on another chair. Bend forward toward the toes of the straightened leg until you feel a gentle pull behind the leg. Hold for 10 seconds. Relax, then repeat stretch with the other leg. Stretch each side 3 times.
The Future of Strength Training
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Getting stronger is simple: lift heavy stuff, put it down, and repeat. According to a new review led by researchers from the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, you should use heavy weights that you’re capable of lifting one to five times through a full range of motion, and repeat for two to three sets a few times a week. That’s it. The rest is details.
ahealthblog.com
6 Minutes of Exercise Boosts Protein That Helps to Protect the Brain
According to a study, exercising for 6 minutes at high-intensity could help extend a healthy brain’s lifespan and delay the start of neurodegenerative conditions, which include Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.1. Twelve physically active individuals, 6 males, and 6 females between the ages of 18 and 56 years...
boxrox.com
Leg Press vs Squats For Lower Body Gains: Which is Better?
Leg press vs squats for lower body gains. Which one is best?. The answer to that question is what Sean Nalewanyj, a fitness coach and author, tried to answer. He is known for not wasting time in his videos, which can range from training techniques to fitness misinformation. The leg...
Harvard Health
Time for a diabetes tune-up
5 takeaways from the 2023 diabetes guidelines. At nearly 300 pages long, the recently released 2023 American Diabetes Association Standards of Medical Care are quite comprehensive. And given the strong link between obesity and diabetes, one major theme is weight loss. For the estimated 37 million Americans currently living with diabetes, what other changes are worth noting?
Comments / 0