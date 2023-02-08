ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
News4Jax.com

It’s golf. It’s not golf. It’s Top golf!

Topgolf is making history again with the launch of the brand’s largest-ever global integrated brand campaign as the modern golf leader invites Players around the world to “Come Play Around.” The campaign provides a refreshed look at the brand’s unique experience one can only get at Topgolf as the company continues making the game of golf more inclusive, diverse and modernized.
Golf Digest

Tommy Fleetwood's ridiculously difficult golf swing drill, explained

SCOTTSDALE — It's the first thing Tommy Fleetwood does when he arrives at the driving range. He takes a training aid called the Swing Plane Perfector, three alignment sticks, and a box of golf balls. It's only after he constructs those in perfect alignment that the wedge comes out of the bag, and he hits his first ball of the day.
Golf Digest

Try this rotational lunge for more speed

Each week we are going to highlight an exercise or two from one of golf's best fitness trainers. This week, Jonathan Avalos (@athleticgolffitness), one of Golf Digest's 50 Best Fitness Trainers in America, offers a simple exercise that has multiple benefits for your golf swing—the resisted rotational lunge. "It...

