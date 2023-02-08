Microfibers are one of the fashion industry’s biggest villains, polluting air, water and everything in between. Some brands are stepping up to the challenge to try and reduce the number of tiny textiles sullying the environment. Polartec, a Milliken & Company brand, announced Polartec Shed Less Fleece, a new textile innovation that it says reduces fiber fragment shedding. Shed Less is a process that combines yarn construction, knitting, chemistry and manufacturing to minimize home laundry fiber fragment shedding by an average of 85 percent. The first fabric to be made with this technology is the Polartec 200 Series Fleece, the modern version of the original PolarFleece launched in...

21 HOURS AGO