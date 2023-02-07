ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Welcome to SCHEELS – Store Construction Status/Behind the Scenes Tour

Construction is coming along nicely at the Wichita Scheels store and we got a behind-the-scenes tour! The two-story establishment will consist of a putting green, a large mountain covered in various animals, a fish tank and more. The store is set to open this July and constructions are right on...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita awards first water rebates of the year

The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Sustaining Life: A Wichita Chef finds joy in the relationship between food and diners

It may be called "The Sweet Spot" but executive chef Preston Darnell spends as much time creating savory delights as sweet ones. The professionally trained chef has worked in Wichita at the Olive Tree, YaYa's Euro Bistro and has been at The Sweet Spot since it opened its doors five years ago. For this edition, of In The Mix, Carla Eckels checks out Preston's culinary skills.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Three witches in Wichita are brewing up a cure

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three Wichita sisters who call themselves, The Three Witches of MacBeth are saying blood cancer is wicked and they're brewing a cure. These three sisters were selected for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. As a part of the campaign,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Starlite Drive-In Wichita announces 2023 opening season weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Starlite Drive-In Wichita has announced its 2023 opening season weekend will be on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18. Here is what will be shown on the outdoor big screens on both nights:. Star 1:. 7 p.m. – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania...
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

OPINION: Italian food in Wichita sucks

I am an Italian traveler that came to Wichita, The Land of No Pasta. Before I hate on all your favorite “Italian” restaurants, let me establish my pasta credentials. I grew up in Kansas City and from the moment I was born up until I started working at age 17, every Sunday my entire family would go to my grandma’s house and have her delicious homemade pasta.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Check out Soul Food Sundays at Georgio’s II BBQ

For years, you could find Georgio’s II BBQ on the weekend doing BBQ pop-ups off 13th street by a gas station. In the past month, they’ve moved into a brick & mortar. Georgio’s BBQ has taken over the former T.O.P.S. and Wichita Subs & More space. We’ve...
WICHITA, KS

