KWCH.com
Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.
KSN.com
Welcome to SCHEELS – Store Construction Status/Behind the Scenes Tour
Construction is coming along nicely at the Wichita Scheels store and we got a behind-the-scenes tour! The two-story establishment will consist of a putting green, a large mountain covered in various animals, a fish tank and more. The store is set to open this July and constructions are right on...
kfdi.com
Wichita awards first water rebates of the year
The City of Wichita is offering a rebate program again this year for residents who buy water-saving appliances and devices, and the city has started handing out the next round of rebates. Mayor Brandon Whipple said at his weekly news conference that the city has provided almost $8,000 in rebates...
City considers improvements at Kellogg and the airport
If you drive along Kellogg at the airport exit, you may have noticed rusty railings along the ramps and broken concrete slabs on some of the abutments.
Wichita nonprofit cafe needs help before serving customers
Carpe Diem Cafe, a new nonprofit, will employ people struggling to find and keep a job.
White Castle steps in with an offer to help save a castle-shaped Kansas diner
White Castle, which was founded in Wichita, is offering to help save a castle-shaped diner that never even held a White Castle restaurant.
Looking for a chip factory site
kmuw.org
Sustaining Life: A Wichita Chef finds joy in the relationship between food and diners
It may be called "The Sweet Spot" but executive chef Preston Darnell spends as much time creating savory delights as sweet ones. The professionally trained chef has worked in Wichita at the Olive Tree, YaYa's Euro Bistro and has been at The Sweet Spot since it opened its doors five years ago. For this edition, of In The Mix, Carla Eckels checks out Preston's culinary skills.
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
Northwest Wichita Bed Bath & Beyond to close
The Bed Bath & Beyond in northwest Wichita will be closing.
KAKE TV
Three witches in Wichita are brewing up a cure
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three Wichita sisters who call themselves, The Three Witches of MacBeth are saying blood cancer is wicked and they're brewing a cure. These three sisters were selected for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year campaign. As a part of the campaign,...
kcur.org
When a Kansas school district denied special education services, this family fought back — and won
(Editor’s note: This story refers to a 2021 due process case filed against the Wichita school district by Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar on behalf of their child, Kaien, or “K.D.” The student now identifies as Lexi and uses the pronouns she/her.) Josh Dutcher and Sara Zafar...
Kansans have more than $500M lingering with the state. Here’s how to see if some is yours
The state returned around $26 million of the $56 million it received last year. Here’s where the money comes from and how to find out if you’re owed.
KAKE TV
Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
KSN.com
Starlite Drive-In Wichita announces 2023 opening season weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Starlite Drive-In Wichita has announced its 2023 opening season weekend will be on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18. Here is what will be shown on the outdoor big screens on both nights:. Star 1:. 7 p.m. – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania...
thesunflower.com
OPINION: Italian food in Wichita sucks
I am an Italian traveler that came to Wichita, The Land of No Pasta. Before I hate on all your favorite “Italian” restaurants, let me establish my pasta credentials. I grew up in Kansas City and from the moment I was born up until I started working at age 17, every Sunday my entire family would go to my grandma’s house and have her delicious homemade pasta.
wichitabyeb.com
Check out Soul Food Sundays at Georgio’s II BBQ
For years, you could find Georgio’s II BBQ on the weekend doing BBQ pop-ups off 13th street by a gas station. In the past month, they’ve moved into a brick & mortar. Georgio’s BBQ has taken over the former T.O.P.S. and Wichita Subs & More space. We’ve...
Wichita officers who sent racist, photoshopped image of George Floyd resign
One of them had their last day on Thursday.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant weekend then much-needed moisture next week.
It’s a chilly start to this Saturday with temps in the teens in Wichita and much of Kansas with 20s in the northwest where winds are starting to pick up. Temperatures will turn milder across our region today heading for afternoon highs in the above-average 50s and even lower lower 60s in southwest Kansas.
Emily Younger thanks viewers as she says goodbye to KSN
Emily Younger said goodbye to KSN News 3 at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
