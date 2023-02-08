ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada

Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
Haley faces 'high-wire act' in 2024 bid against Trump

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Few have navigated the turbulent politics of the Trump era like Nikki Haley. In early 2016, the then-South Carolina governor said she was “embarrassed” by candidate Donald Trump and decried his reluctance to condemn white supremacists. Nine months later, she agreed to join his Cabinet, serving as a key validator as Trump sought to win over skeptical world leaders and voters at home.
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home

WASHINGTON — The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search Friday, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there. Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice completed “a...
Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Feb. 9

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. ENERGY AND INFORMATION NETWORKS: The House has passed the Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Act (H.R. 302), sponsored by Rep. Deborah K. Ross, D-N.C., to have the Energy Department establish an Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Program for funding research into energy infrastructure and cybersecurity by graduate students and post-doctorate researchers. Ross said the program "will confront growing cyber threats against our country's critical energy infrastructure by making real investments in a strong and diverse workforce that is ready to meet the challenges we face." The vote, on Feb. 6, was 357 yeas to 56 nays.
Google to expand misinformation 'prebunking' in Europe

WASHINGTON — After seeing promising results in Eastern Europe, Google will initiate a new campaign in Germany that aims to make people more resilient to the corrosive effects of online misinformation. The tech giant plans to release a series of short videos highlighting the techniques common to many misleading...
