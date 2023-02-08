ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New York bill calls for oversight on private practice transactions

A bill introduced in the 2024 New York State Executive Budget would require regulatory review for certain physician practice and management service organization transactions. According to a Feb. 8 article in JDSupra by law firm Holland & Knight, the bill is spurred by an increase in physician practices managed by investor-backed entities that could have a negative impact on healthcare costs and access. The bill targets private practice acquisitions and MSO- and private equity-backed transactions.
Hochul credits Biden administration funding with ‘rebirth of NY’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Washington Wednesday to speak out about how federal funding has helped create more affordable housing and jobs for New Yorkers. In the address at the State and Local Leaders Summit, Hochul credited federal funding for helping the state to grow, saying the Infrastructure Act is helping to build new roads and bridges and the CHIPS Act is keeping the state’s semiconductor industry competitive.
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
New York faith-based groups urge affordable housing measures

A coalition of more than 100 faith-based organizations and clergy groups on Wednesday urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to back measures designed to make it harder to raise rents and evict tenants as well as create a housing access voucher program. The letter to Hochul from the groups come as the...
New York schools see statewide tumble in enrollment

Enrollment in New York schools over the last decade has declined, with the COVID-19 pandemic hastening the trend, according to an analysis released on Thursday by a state education advocacy organization. Pupil enrollment has dropped in schools across the country, but the largest enrollment loss in the nation between 2019-20...
Tax breaks for businesses are costing NY school districts millions, advocates say

Albany, N.Y. — Hundreds of New York public schools are being shortchanged by tax breaks that benefit private businesses, a handful of Democratic lawmakers and good government advocates asserted Wednesday, pointing to a new report that shows at least $1.8 billion of local property taxes that would have funded school districts instead went to Industrial Development Agencies.
New York lawmakers call for end to tax breaks that hurt schools

Schools in New York last year lost an estimated $1.8 billion in tax revenue to businesses receiving tax abatements. A report released Wednesday by the national advocacy organization Good Jobs First detailed the revenue hit schools in the state with the tax breaks, using a new government accounting rule that disclosed the effect of the abatements for the first time.
State Senate advances bills for small businesses in New York

A package of measures meant to boost small businesses and aid the expansion of minority and women-owned businesses in New York were approved Tuesday in the Democratic-controlled state Senate. The measures include bills that would create a voucher program to boost innovation, the creation of a matching grant program for...
Proposed Hochul budget moves forward with 340B change

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Medicaid 340B program allows safety net providers that serve low income and high risk communities to purchase prescription drugs at a discount and get federal reimbursements at full price. Evergreen Health Chief Operating Officer Michael Lee said that difference amounts to roughly $14 million a year...
Pharmacies push for Medicaid reimbursement change to move forward

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Niagara Apothecary is a small independent pharmacy in Niagara Falls. Owner Jamie Latko said shops like hers offer extra services customers can't always get from the big chains. "We're delivering. Here we're doing diabetes education classes. We're certified federally to do that. We do a lot...
When Is New York State Sending Your Tax Refund?

We are already in the second month of 2023! For some, the days are flying by, while others are waiting for spring to end the long, cold winter days. But there is another season that we are in that may bring some good or bad news depending on your situation. Tax season is underway and that means refund time for many. But when will it get here?
New York lawmakers advance measures to combat addiction

New York lawmakers are weighing how to combat addiction and a record rise in overdoses across the state in the last year with legislation that is meant to expand treatment programs and give more support to service providers. The measures advanced this week in a key state Senate panel are...
Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities

Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.

