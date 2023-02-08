ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
knowtechie.com

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an S Pen?

Quick Answer: The S Pen is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the S23 line. Regrettably, the S23 and S23 Plus do not have S Pen compatibility. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series came out in February 2023, and S Pen power users are wondering if the latest iteration boasts an S Pen, the coveted stylus feature.
Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Phone Arena

Samsung has permanently discounted the Galaxy S22, but not the S22+ and S22 Ultra

Unless you've been hiding under a (remote) rock somewhere in the Appalachians for the last couple of weeks, chances are you know everything there is to know about Samsung's hot new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra powerhouses. But what about last year's S22 family?. Obviously, the specs and...
Android Authority

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10T: Should you upgrade?

The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.Read full review... OnePlus 10T. By OnePlus. Positives. High peak,...
ZDNet

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: A weekend later, I'm nearly sold

$1,199 at Samsung$1,199 at Amazon$1,199 at Best Buy. We're only two months into 2023 and Samsung is already making its case for Smartphone of the Year with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've been testing the premium flagship for the past five days, snapping photos around bustling New York City...
Phone Arena

Samsung and LG preparing to produce 'hybrid' OLED panels for the iPad Pro 2024

While Apple is focusing on making its upcoming Reality Pro AR/VR headset a success, many other products are waiting for crucial updates. And although some lineups have been left in a good spot, the iPad portfolio in particular has never been in such a messy state. One big reason for...
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!

This year, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra will not be the only mainstream flagship "Ultra" phone we'll be getting. Indeed, according to reliable industry insiders such as Mark Gurman, Apple may not be naming its top-of-the-line flagship the "iPhone 15 Pro Max," but simply the "iPhone 15 Ultra" this time around.
Phone Arena

Amazon and Best Buy are offering some wicked OnePlus 11 5G pre-order deals

First unveiled in China more than a month ago, the 5G-enabled OnePlus 11 powerhouse (hold the "Pro") has finally expanded across the world yesterday, unsurprisingly going up for pre-order right after its global announcement event. Priced pretty competitively straight off the bat in the US, the ultra-high-end 6.7-incher can be...
Engadget

OnePlus Pad is the company's first tablet

OnePlus is finally ready to take the wraps off its first tablet, and it's just different enough that it might be worth considering in a sea of Android slates. The OnePlus Pad revolves around an 11.6-inch display with an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate — this might be your pick if you're a gamer or avid reader. The design also stands out with an easier-to-grip "2.5D" edge and a central camera hump you're less likely to cover with your fingers.
Android Police

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 for just $140 is too good a deal to pass up

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is the fastest-looking Galaxy phone

We were muttering about how few and far between Limited Edition phone models are in the Hello Kitty article when karma struck. Now, it looks like BMW and Samsung have worked together to make a special M Edition Galaxy S23 Ultra phone in honor of BMW's famous M3 E30 model.
Phone Arena

Android 13 arrives for Samsung Galaxy A51 5G in the US

Introduced nearly three years ago, the Galaxy A51 5G is getting its last major update, Android 13. Truth be told, the phone received the Android 13 update back in December, but customers in the United States were skipped from the initial rollout. Thankfully, it took Samsung just two months to...
Phone Arena

Google's Pixel 7 Super Bowl commercial is full of stars and neat software tricks

There are a whole bunch of things Google has gotten a lot better at over the past couple of years in the mobile hardware game, starting with... the actual hardware quality, but if we were to pick just one department where the search giant is playing on a level field with the likes of Apple and Samsung nowadays, that's definitely advertising.

