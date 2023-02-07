If you like to make and/or give personalized vintage-looking cards for Valentines, you’re invited to the Floyd County Museum in Charles City this Saturday. That’s museum Director Mckenna Lloyd, who adds that when you come in to make your Valentine cards, you’ll also get free admission to the museum, which currently has an exhibit highlighting the short-lived, little-known Charles City College that was open briefly from 1967 into 1968.

CHARLES CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO