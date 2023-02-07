Read full article on original website
Make “Vintage” Valentine Cards Saturday at Floyd County Museum
If you like to make and/or give personalized vintage-looking cards for Valentines, you’re invited to the Floyd County Museum in Charles City this Saturday. That’s museum Director Mckenna Lloyd, who adds that when you come in to make your Valentine cards, you’ll also get free admission to the museum, which currently has an exhibit highlighting the short-lived, little-known Charles City College that was open briefly from 1967 into 1968.
Premiere Screening of Iowa PBS Meredith Willson Doc Saturday in North Iowa
A new, historical documentary on a north Iowa native and music legend will have its first public premiere showing this Saturday (02.11) in his hometown. The Iowa PBS film, Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man, follows the career of the masterful musician, conductor, composer and Iowa’s champion on Broadway. The first world premiere screening of the documentary is scheduled for 1 pm Saturday, February 11th at Music Man Square in Mason City. It’s free and open to the public.
North Iowa Woman Arrested in Death of 3-Month-Old
Two years after a three-month-old infant died, allegedly in her care, a north Iowa woman has been charged in the death of the child. On February 28, 2021, Mason City Police were called to the 100 block of 6th Street Southwest on a report of an unresponsive child that was not breathing. The Mason City Fire Department also responded and transported the child to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where the infant was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson Talks Super Bowl Weekend Traffic Safety
Community Conversation with Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson talking Super Bowl Party Traffic Safety; joined by Code Enforcement Officer Michael Malena.
Cyclones Take Down Panthers
It was a packed house in the McCloud Center on UNI campus as Northern Iowa hosted the Iowa State wrestling team in a Big 12 Conference dual. 5,754 people were announced as the official attendance and they were treated to a dandy, including a meeting between two top 5 ranked wrestlers in the 184 weight class. It also featured recognition for the seniors on the team, including New Hampton’s Noah Glaser.
Charles City Police, Other Agencies sTEP Up Traffic Enforcement for Super Bowl
Law enforcement agencies across the state will sTEP up traffic enforcement in conjunction with Super Bowl weekend. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jason Solberg explains the safety campaign as part of a public service ad. The Charles City Police Department is participating in the Super Bowl traffic safety efforts this weekend....
