ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

14 Best High-Interest CDs and Savings Accounts Today: 11-Month CD Pays 5.00% APY

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average interest rate paid by a...
KCRA.com

Why you should put your money into a savings account right now

Jill Slattery is the VP of Content for the Hearst E-Commerce team. She previously served as the Chief Content Officer of Livingly Media. Email her at jill.slattery@hearst.com. Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites. This may influence which products we write about and where those products appear on the site, but it does not affect our recommendations or advice, which are grounded in research.
The Hill

Six ways to escape the pit of credit-card debt

Don’t run up a balance on your credit cards, they said. If you can’t pay it off every month, they said, cut it up and throw it away.  Too late. You ran up a balance. You owe thousands of dollars, maybe tens of thousands, on cards with interest rates approaching your chronological age.   A consumer…
KTEN.com

4 Ways to Make the Most of a Line of Credit

Whether you need money that you’d have right now, expect to make a major purchase, or just prefer not to use cash, a line of credit can be a convenient option. Let’s dive deeper into how a line of credit works and how it can be used to your benefit.
CBS LA

On Your Side: Credit card debt and high interest rates

With credit card interest rates at an all-time high, more and more Americans are in debt. And young adults are the most likely to have added to their credit card debt over the last year, according to Bankrate. On Your Side's Kristine Lazar reports on what consumers can do about it.A recently released Bankrate survey found that of those with credit card debt, 82 percent of Gen Z and Millennials have added to their credit card debt over the last year. That's compounded by the fact that credit card interest rates are now at a record average of more than...
marketplace.org

Consumer debt is becoming more of a burden

Consumer debt has been rising recently — in the third quarter, credit card balances rose 15%, according to the New York Federal Reserve. That was the biggest increase in more than two decades. Consumer debt first started rising during the pandemic because people felt comfortable borrowing money — thanks...
Motley Fool

More Drivers Are Making Monthly Car Payments of $1,000 or More

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. It's a lot of money, but some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy