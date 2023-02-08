Read full article on original website
News On 6
OSBI Investigate Overnight Shooting
Oklahoma City Police are investigating an overnight shooting that took place around 3 a.m. Sunday. The shooting happened near Northeast 50th and Lincoln according to troopers. Police said the victim was in the car with a friend when someone drove up and shot at them. One person was hit and...
News On 6
1 Injured Following NE OKC Fire
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the scene of a fire near Northeast 50th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue. Firefighters said the a garage caught fire, but are unsure of what may have caused it. One person was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, but there were...
News On 6
Man Suffers Burns On Face During Northwest Oklahoma City House Fire
A man was burned during a fire at a home in Northwest Oklahoma City on Sunday. Authorities said the mans face was burned during the fire in the afternoon. Firefighters said the fire ignited on the back porch of a home near Rockwell and Melrose Lane before spreading to the attic.
News On 6
Rollover Crash Sends Car Onto NW Expressway, Police Say
Police worked a two-car rollover crash in Oklahoma City on Saturday and one of the vehicles rolled onto the NW Expressway, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the crash happened on the May Avenue Bridge and the Northwest Expressway around 4 p.m. Police say it happened as...
News On 6
Pedestrian Struck By Train In South OKC
One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a train Monday morning near Southwest 22nd Street and South Western Avenue. It is unknown how serious the person's injuries were, and authorities said they are still working to determine why this person was near the tracks. This is...
News On 6
OKC Police Working To Identify Suspects In Connection To Assault At NW OKC Business
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to an assault at a northwest Oklahoma City business. Police said the incident happened on Feb. 1 at a business near West Hefner Road and North Western Avenue. The two suspects allegedly got into...
News On 6
Norman School Bus Involved In Crash
Norman Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning near Eagle Cliff Drive and 12th Avenue Southeast in Norman. The Norman Police Department said no one was injured in the crash. This is a developing story.
News On 6
1 Killed After Being Hit By Vehicle In Warr Acres
A person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thursday night in Warr Acres, according to Warr Acres police. Police responded to the scene near Northwest 63rd and MacArthur Blvd. One person was taken to the hospital where they later died, according to police. The driver remained at...
News On 6
Fire Crews Battle A House Fire In SW OKC
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in south Oklahoma City. The home is located near Southwest 36th Street and South Robinson Avenue. No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Stanley Rother To Be Laid To Rest At OKC Shrine
The body of murdered Okarche Catholic priest Stanley Rother has been moved to its final resting place. A Guatemalan death squad allegedly killed Rother, known as the Blessed Stanley Rother, while in his church's rectory in Guatemala in 1981. He's been on a path to possible sainthood ever since, and...
News On 6
Oklahoma Senator Proposes Harsher Penalties For People Who Steal Guns Out Of Cars
The Oklahoma City Police Department said more than 600 guns were stolen out of vehicles in 2022 and that statistic isn’t getting any better. An Oklahoma senator is responding to that statistic with a bill. Sen. Darrell Weaver told News 9 it’s time to increase the penalties for people...
News On 6
Law Enforcement Take Part In 2023 Polar Plunge
Teams of students, families, and law enforcement came together to raise money for the Special Olympics by participating in this year's Polar Plunge. Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley was not able to attend the event but still found a way to participate. Gourley said Polar Plunge 2023 getting it...
News On 6
Several Elections Taking Place Across Oklahoma This Week
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for municipal elections across the state, including several seats on the Oklahoma City City Council and for the office of Oklahoma County Clerk. To take a look at the current ward map for Oklahoma City, click here. Voters in Mustang and Norman also have...
News On 6
Rally Held In Oklahoma City To Support Freedom For Iranian Women
A rally held in downtown Oklahoma City on Saturday showed solidarity with Iranian people and their fight for women, life and freedom. Dozens of people joined the group, Iranians of Oklahoma, at Scissortail Park to send a message that more support is needed to help the Iranian people’s quest for freedom.
News On 6
Oklahoma City Zoo Nominated For Best Zoo, Best Zoo Exhibit
The local zoo is being recognized as one of the best in the country. The Zoo received a nomination in USA Today's Reader's Choice for the Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit competitions. Many animal lovers are pulling for the zoo to take home the big prize. “It’s like a...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Food Bank Preparing For SNAP Changes
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is gearing up for a surge of Oklahomans needing help to feed their families. At the end February, food stamp benefits will be slashed after being bolstered at the start of the pandemic. In March of 2020, the federal government issued a temporary boost...
News On 6
Sooners Basketball Breakdown Versus Kansas
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners loss to Kansas on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
