The Oklahoman

'Cockfighting capital' of US? Oklahoma bill to ease penalties draws attack from activists

Animal rights activists are again fighting a bill filed in Oklahoma that would decriminalize cockfighting and are criticizing authorities for not doing more to stop the events at home and abroad. House Bill 2530, introduced this year by state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, would legalize the fights as long as the roosters aren't wearing weapons and would reduce the penalty for being involved in weaponized fights from a felony to a misdemeanor carrying simple fines. ...
WyoFile

No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas

I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
The Center Square

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken rule

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue President Joe Biden’s administration unless the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removes the lesser prairie chicken’s threatened species status. Kobach sent the administration a written notice announcing his intent. “The Biden administration’s listing of this species will have a devastating impact on Kansas ranchers, Kansas oil producers, and Kansas wind farms. Moreover, it is illegal,” Kobach said in a press release. “Kansas...
Idaho Capital Sun

Education savings account bill introduced in Idaho Senate committee

Idaho’s Senate Education Committee introduced a bill modeled after Arizona’s universal education savings account program on Tuesday, with a stated price tag of $20 million in state funds, according to previous statements from legislators.  Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, is a member of the education committee and the bill’s sponsor. The legislation, titled “Freedom in Education […] The post Education savings account bill introduced in Idaho Senate committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
THV11

Questions remain about Arkansas Senate Bill 43

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cold weather didn't stop state representatives from meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday— and Senate Bill 43 passed through a House Committee with a new amendment. Though there are still lots of questions about what the bill is trying to do. “We're trying...
KX News

Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
Kait 8

Legislation filed to rename Arkansas Air Force Base

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2021, legislation was filed to rename an Arkansas Air Force Base. That legislation ultimately failed. Rep. Rick Crawford is bringing the legislation back to the U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville would be named the National Cold War Center.
Kansas Reflector

Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in Kansas Legislature are political bullying tactic, activists say

TOPEKA — The Kansas GOP is testing the waters with new legislation meant to discredit the LGBTQ community, activists say, with bills seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care and drag show performances for children, and a revised ban on transgender athletes. House Bill 2238, a new form of the “fairness in women’s sports act,” which has […] The post Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in Kansas Legislature are political bullying tactic, activists say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
South Dakota Searchlight

Bills regulating medical marijuana ‘pop-up’ clinics pass House committee

Two bills regulating medical marijuana “pop-up clinics” passed the House Health and Human Services committee Tuesday morning at the Capitol in Pierre. The bills, one that would regulate pop-up clinic locations and another that would regulate advertisements and restrict telehealth meetings to obtain a medical marijuana card, passed through the committee 10-2 and 9-4, respectively. […] The post Bills regulating medical marijuana ‘pop-up’ clinics pass House committee appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
