Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt gets standing ovation calling for bill that 'bans all gender transition surgeries'
Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling on state lawmakers to deliver a bill to his desk that “bans all gender transition surgeries” for minors.
Indiana Senate passes bill to legalize throwing stars
Throwing stars are currently illegal in Indiana, but the bill would lift that ban for recreational use.
Oklahoma court says Kickapoo Reservation was disestablished
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ruled the historic Kickapoo Reservation in the central part of the state was disestablished more than a century ago and no longer exists.
Can Oklahoma tax tribal citizens on reservations? Judge dismisses case before deciding
A U.S. district court judge dismissed a lawsuit this week that challenged Oklahoma’s right to tax tribal citizens on tribal reservations. Federal courts can’t hear tax appeals that can be addressed through a state court system, Judge Eric Melgren ruled. With his decision, all eyes turn now to...
'Cockfighting capital' of US? Oklahoma bill to ease penalties draws attack from activists
Animal rights activists are again fighting a bill filed in Oklahoma that would decriminalize cockfighting and are criticizing authorities for not doing more to stop the events at home and abroad. House Bill 2530, introduced this year by state Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, would legalize the fights as long as the roosters aren't wearing weapons and would reduce the penalty for being involved in weaponized fights from a felony to a misdemeanor carrying simple fines. ...
KATV
Republican House majority passes Arkansas bill restricting drag shows in the state
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Republican majority in the Arkansas House passed the bill Monday that was initially proposed to restrict drag performances in the state and reclassify them as adult-oriented businesses like strip clubs and escort agencies. Senate Bill 43, which was filed last month by Sen. Gary...
No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
What’s kratom? Kansas lawmakers are weighing regulation of the herbal supplement
Kansas lawmakers are considering the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, which, if passed, would regulate the herbal supplement.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
House bill requiring waiting period for gun purchases passes committee
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee discussed a firearms bill Tuesday that would put a waiting period in place for gun purchasers. House Bill 100 would require buyers to wait 14 days before they could legally obtain a firearm. The waiting period would begin the day a federal background check was […]
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue Biden administration over lesser prairie chicken rule
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach plans to sue President Joe Biden’s administration unless the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removes the lesser prairie chicken’s threatened species status. Kobach sent the administration a written notice announcing his intent. “The Biden administration’s listing of this species will have a devastating impact on Kansas ranchers, Kansas oil producers, and Kansas wind farms. Moreover, it is illegal,” Kobach said in a press release. “Kansas...
Education savings account bill introduced in Idaho Senate committee
Idaho’s Senate Education Committee introduced a bill modeled after Arizona’s universal education savings account program on Tuesday, with a stated price tag of $20 million in state funds, according to previous statements from legislators. Sen. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, is a member of the education committee and the bill’s sponsor. The legislation, titled “Freedom in Education […] The post Education savings account bill introduced in Idaho Senate committee appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Questions remain about Arkansas Senate Bill 43
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cold weather didn't stop state representatives from meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday— and Senate Bill 43 passed through a House Committee with a new amendment. Though there are still lots of questions about what the bill is trying to do. “We're trying...
Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
Kait 8
Legislation filed to rename Arkansas Air Force Base
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2021, legislation was filed to rename an Arkansas Air Force Base. That legislation ultimately failed. Rep. Rick Crawford is bringing the legislation back to the U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville would be named the National Cold War Center.
Bill would legalize psilocybin in Utah under strict controls
A bill that would legalize psilocybin in Utah under strict controls is set to be unveiled in the state legislature.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again. HB 1116 was filed Tuesday by Republican Representative Chris Karr and has the support of 15 other lawmakers....
Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in Kansas Legislature are political bullying tactic, activists say
TOPEKA — The Kansas GOP is testing the waters with new legislation meant to discredit the LGBTQ community, activists say, with bills seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care and drag show performances for children, and a revised ban on transgender athletes. House Bill 2238, a new form of the “fairness in women’s sports act,” which has […] The post Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in Kansas Legislature are political bullying tactic, activists say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Bills regulating medical marijuana ‘pop-up’ clinics pass House committee
Two bills regulating medical marijuana “pop-up clinics” passed the House Health and Human Services committee Tuesday morning at the Capitol in Pierre. The bills, one that would regulate pop-up clinic locations and another that would regulate advertisements and restrict telehealth meetings to obtain a medical marijuana card, passed through the committee 10-2 and 9-4, respectively. […] The post Bills regulating medical marijuana ‘pop-up’ clinics pass House committee appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
US Senator from West Virginia Joe Manchin introduces bill to stop ban on gas stoves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a bill on Thursday that would stop the Biden Administration from banning gas stoves. A press release from Sen. Manchin’s office says the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act would stop the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) from banning gas […]
Comments / 0