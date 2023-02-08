Time wasn’t on Park Seong-il’s side. Weak, malnourished, and recovering from his third heart attack, he had just witnessed his brother die in his arms — and now the famine ravaging Kim Il-Sung’s North Korea seemed set to claim him, too. His wife, Ro-Eun sook, was being chased by creditors and had disappeared completely while his son was wanted by the military for desertion. If one of them got caught or arrested, then they all would suffer the same fate. Seong-il begged Jiyhun, his daughter and his full-time caregiver, to escape — even though it meant leaving him behind. “There was silence,” writes Jihyun...

18 DAYS AGO