msn.com
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Here's why Israel, one of the toughest militaries, isn't arming Ukraine despite a global push to do so. It's got another fight in focus.
Israel has a complicated relationship with Russia, which is cozying up to Iran but letting Israel freely target Iran-linked operations in Syria.
Joe Biden's daring attempt to end the war in Ukraine: He offered Putin a whopping 20% stake
William Burns, President Biden's top intelligence advisor, travelled from the U.S. to Moscow earlier this month to bring resolution and peace. According to high-ranking bipartisan officials speaking with the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Burcher Zeitun (NZZ), the proposal officially surrendered 20% of Ukraine's territory for a lasting agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts
As the Russia-Ukraine War rages into 2023, the economic and human cost of the Russian invasion of its neighbor continues to rise. The war began in February 2022, and several months into the conflict an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin made a startling statement about a potential Russian military strike on a major Western city if NATO was drawn into the war.
msn.com
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Business Insider
A Swedish-made fighter jet could tip the scales against Russia in Ukraine, but it might not get there any time soon
Ukraine's air force remains in the fight almost a year after Russia's shambolic invasion. Sweden's JAS 39 Gripen-C fighter, designed for rugged environments, could help Ukraine stay in the fight. But there aren't many Gripens available, and training Ukrainian pilots on them will take time. Meet the JAS-39 Gripen: Contrary...
Breaking Defense
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
IAV 2022 — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to...
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Russia's troops are tied down in Ukraine, but some of its best subs are still holding the US 'at risk,' top US commanders say
With Russia's Severodvinsk-class subs in the Atlantic and Pacific, "there'll be a dual-flank challenge for the United States," a US Navy admiral said.
No food, a shared blanket and public executions: Growing up in North Korea
Time wasn’t on Park Seong-il’s side. Weak, malnourished, and recovering from his third heart attack, he had just witnessed his brother die in his arms — and now the famine ravaging Kim Il-Sung’s North Korea seemed set to claim him, too. His wife, Ro-Eun sook, was being chased by creditors and had disappeared completely while his son was wanted by the military for desertion. If one of them got caught or arrested, then they all would suffer the same fate. Seong-il begged Jiyhun, his daughter and his full-time caregiver, to escape — even though it meant leaving him behind. “There was silence,” writes Jihyun...
‘I don’t want to hurt you, but it would only take a minute’: Boris Johnson claims Putin issued sinister missile threat to U.K.
The former British leader shared details of the conversation with Putin in a new documentary.
Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
Kim Jong-un warns West faces ‘all-out nuke-for-nuke confrontation’ as US war drills push tensions to ‘EXTREME red line’
NORTH Korea warned of "nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation" today in a chilling escalation of tensions with the West. Kim Jong-un's regime said war games by the US and South Korea pushed it to an "extreme red line" and threatened to retaliate with "overwhelming nuclear force". Fears are already high...
Putin Ally Believes Ukraine War Will End Soon: 'The West Will Kneel'
Chechnya President Ramzan Kadyrov predicted that Russia will win the war in Ukraine "by the end of the year."
