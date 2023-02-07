Roadtrip! If you're a pork lover, it's time to hop in the car and head east to pig out!. The Luverne, Minnesota "We Love Pork Challenge" is about to begin again. For the 4th consecutive year, five different restaurants will battle it out to determine who has the best-tasting "other white meat" in the city of Luverne.

LUVERNE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO