BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's lacrosse team will enter the 2023 season with two goals: play as one and win as one. The Mountain Hawks continue to make their presence felt throughout the Patriot League, qualifying for each of the last eight league tournaments. As Lehigh begins the 2023 season, it will look to maintain its presence in the league while achieving both of its goals: play as one and win as one.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO