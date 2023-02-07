Read full article on original website
NFHCA Names 15 Mountain Hawks to National Academic Squad
GENEVA, N.Y. – Following a highly-successful fall semester on and off the field, the Lehigh field hockey team placed 15 Mountain Hawks on the NFHCA National Academic Squad, as announced on Thursday. Among the 15, there are three seniors, Maddie Kahn, Sophie Leighton and Anna Piecuch, who are four-year...
The Mountain Hawks Set to Host Loyola (Md.) on Senior Night
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team returns to Stabler Arena to host Loyola (Md.) for Senior Night and 3's for a Cure presented by Red Robin in partnership with LLS. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Lehigh (14-10, 9-4 PL) enters the game coming off an 81-53...
Mountain Hawks Set for Big Apple Invitational
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's track and field team will return to Staten Island for the second time this season as the team prepares for the upcoming Patriot League Championships on Feb. 25-26. The Mountain Hawks are set to compete at the Big Apple Invitational at the Ocean Breeze Complex on Saturday, Feb. 10.
Season Preview:Lehigh Hungry for More in 2023 Season
It's a motto that the Lehigh men's lacrosse team carries with them throughout the year and will be bringing with them again into the 2023 season. Before they can look at a Patriot League Championship or an NCAA Tournament, the Mountain Hawks have to stay focused on the task at hand: Winning Today.
Season Preview: Mountain Hawks Look to Win As One in 2023
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh women's lacrosse team will enter the 2023 season with two goals: play as one and win as one. The Mountain Hawks continue to make their presence felt throughout the Patriot League, qualifying for each of the last eight league tournaments. As Lehigh begins the 2023 season, it will look to maintain its presence in the league while achieving both of its goals: play as one and win as one.
Lehigh Beats #7/9 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Highlighting 2-0 Opening Day
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Mountain Hawks could not ask for a better start to their 2023 season. Lehigh went 2-0 on opening day at Alabama's Leadoff Classic, rallying with four runs in the final two innings to defeat Georgia Southern 4-2 and then scoring five-unanswered runs to knock off No. 7/9 Alabama 7-4 Friday at Rhoads Stadium.
Lehigh's Fourth Quarter Comeback Not Enough in 13-11 Loss to Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - The Lehigh women's lacrosse team went on a 5-1 run in the fourth quarter but was unable to complete the comeback as the Mountain Hawks fell to Delaware 13-11 at Delaware Stadium on Friday afternoon. Lehigh's starting attack combined for ten goals and four assists with senior Katia Carnevale leading the Mountain Hawks with five goals.
Lehigh to Travel Back to Staten Island for Big Apple Invitational
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - With the Patriot League Championships just two weeks away, the Lehigh men's track and field team will return to the Ocean Breeze Complex for one of its final meets of the regular season. The Mountain Hawks are set to travel back to Staten Island, N.Y. for the second time this season as they compete at the Big Apple Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Perfect Game Names Rother Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year with Four Mountain Hawks Earning All-League Honors
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Fifth-year outfielder Casey Rother was selected as the Patriot League Preseason Player of the Year from Perfect Game, announced by the publication earlier this week. In addition to Rother, sophomore catcher Justin Butler, junior infielder Tyler Young and fifth-year starting pitcher Luke Rettig were named preseason All-Patriot League selections.
