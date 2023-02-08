Read full article on original website
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
With a win over Sonora, Calaveras ends its season 10-0 in Mother Lode League play
For the first time since the fall of 1973 and 1974, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team finished the season as back-to-back undefeated Mother Lode League champions. Calaveras knocked off the Sonora Wildcats 53-38 on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas to finish another season...
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs beat Amador to finish the regular season with 19 victories
The final obstacle standing in front of the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team and focusing on making another deep postseason run was the Amador Buffaloes. As is customary, the final home game of the regular season is a night to honor the senior players. After Bret Harte’s Ashlin Arias, Aariah Fox, CJ DesBouillons, Kadyn Rolleri, Mackenzie Carroll and Teagan Serpa were honored before the contest for senior night, the Bullfrogs crossed Amador off their list of things to worry about with a 47-18 victory on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks punch their ticket to the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Bullfrogs
The Mother Lode League is sending three teams to the playoffs. Summerville and Sonora already punched their tickets to the postseason and the race for the third and final spot was between Calaveras and Amador. All that Calaveras needed to do was to win one of its last two games...
Calaveras Enterprise
Bret Harte and Calaveras battle to a 2-2 tie on the soccer field
It didn’t matter that both teams were 0-8 in the Mother Lode League with only one goal scored a piece during that stretch. When the Bret Harte and Calaveras girls’ soccer teams took the field on Tuesday night, it would have been easy to assume that a league title was on the line, rather than a first win. Both Bret Harte and Calaveras desperately wanted the victory, but at the end of 80 minutes, neither team held bragging rights over the other.
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte vs. Calaveras Girls' Soccer (2/7/23)
Bret Harte and Calaveras girls' soccer played to a 2-2 tie on Feb. 8 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Mountain Democrat
Speedway loses long-time racer C.J. Humphreys
Placerville Speedway is mourning the loss of long-time competitor and friend C.J. Humphreys. Affectionately known as the “Happy Camper,” Humphreys ranks No. 5 in all-time winged 360 sprint car wins on the red clay, having earned 25 victories in his career. He also holds the honor of being...
Calaveras Enterprise
Christine Mills Sanders
Christine Mills Sanders, 73, of San Andreas, Calif., passed away on Jan. 24, 2023, after a battle with leukemia. Christine was born to Carl and Beatrice Mills on Oct. 27,1949, in Tuolumne County, Calif. She was raised in Angels Camp, Calif., until 1955 when her family moved to Sacramento, Calif. She returned to her beloved Calaveras County in 1974 where she has resided for the past 49 years. Chris never stopped fighting, she was always determined. Through her we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like.
Middle school in Valley Springs closed Friday due to staffing shortages
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif — A staffing shortage has canceled classes for students at a Valley Springs middle school. The Calaveras Unified School District announced there weren't enough staff members to maintain a safe and secure at Toyon Middle School on Friday, even despite their efforts to get substitutes. Both...
smithmountainlake.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
Calaveras Enterprise
Georgia Ellen Wakefield
Georgia Ellen Wakefield died Jan. 12, 2023, at her home in Murphys. She was a friendly neighbor, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Georgia was an optimist and believed herself extraordinarily blessed to live the life that she led. She will be remembered for her radiance, resilience, keen memory, and humility. She will be missed by her family every day.
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes
MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany. They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
mymotherlode.com
Number Of Dead Trees Spikes In Mother Lode Region
Sonora, CA — The US Forest Service conducted aerial tours over California’s forested areas over the past year and reports that 36 million additional dead trees were located. It takes into account state, federal and private land. The Forest Service reports that high tree mortality was very evident...
mymotherlode.com
Big Stretch Of Wards Ferry Road Closed Due To Various Problems
Tuolumne County, CA — There are multiple sections of storm damage on Wards Ferry Road, and the roadway continues to slip and fall in places. Because of public safety concerns, Wards Ferry Road is now closed from Richards Ranch Road until the final driveway on the Big Oak Flat side. The closure of that stretch, covering a couple of miles of very twisting terrain, includes the Wards Ferry Bridge over the Tuolumne River.
Turlock Police to have extra officers on duty for Super Bowl Sunday
(KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department will have extra officers on duty throughout the city on Super Bowl Sunday to deter people from driving under the influence. — Video Above: Sam’s Hof Brau restaurant in Arden Arcade catches fire According to the police department, on Feb. 12, there will be extra officers on duty looking […]
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Leaders Were Concerned About Rumors Of Fence Around Courthouse
Sonora, CA — With the historic downtown Sonora courthouse no longer currently being used, there have been rumblings that Tuolumne County was planning to put a chain link fence around it to prevent future break-ins. It was a topic that was brought up at Monday evening’s Sonora City Council...
Fire damages Sam's Hof Brau in Arden-Arcade
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire at Sam’s Hof Brau in Arden-Arcade on Tuesday. Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to a fire at the restaurant on Watt Avenue and El Camino Avenue. When crews arrived, they found smoke pouring out of Sam’s Hof Brau, according to Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a spokesperson for the fire district.
mymotherlode.com
Twain Harte Homelessness Contract Extended: Columbia Site Discussed
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors heard some concerns from residents in Twain Harte about expanding the contract to temporarily house homeless residents at the El Dorado Motel on Twain Harte Drive. It came up at this week’s board meeting. It was noted that during...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road
On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0