FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"There's nothing like it out there," says Inventor in Stockton who Created Solar-Powered TricyclejoemoodyStockton, CA
Deadly Shooting in Downtown Stockton Leaves One Dead and Three InjuredcreteStockton, CA
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CAMichelsen ReportManteca, CA
Did the Stanislaus family court overlook abusive behavior when granting father full custody?Robert J HansenModesto, CA
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks punch their ticket to the playoffs with a 3-1 win over Bullfrogs
The Mother Lode League is sending three teams to the playoffs. Summerville and Sonora already punched their tickets to the postseason and the race for the third and final spot was between Calaveras and Amador. All that Calaveras needed to do was to win one of its last two games...
Calaveras Enterprise
With a win over Sonora, Calaveras ends its season 10-0 in Mother Lode League play
For the first time since the fall of 1973 and 1974, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team finished the season as back-to-back undefeated Mother Lode League champions. Calaveras knocked off the Sonora Wildcats 53-38 on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas to finish another season...
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Bret Harte vs. Calaveras Girls' Soccer (2/7/23)
Bret Harte and Calaveras girls' soccer played to a 2-2 tie on Feb. 8 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Calaveras Enterprise
Bullfrogs beat Amador to finish the regular season with 19 victories
The final obstacle standing in front of the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team and focusing on making another deep postseason run was the Amador Buffaloes. As is customary, the final home game of the regular season is a night to honor the senior players. After Bret Harte’s Ashlin Arias, Aariah Fox, CJ DesBouillons, Kadyn Rolleri, Mackenzie Carroll and Teagan Serpa were honored before the contest for senior night, the Bullfrogs crossed Amador off their list of things to worry about with a 47-18 victory on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise
With 16 baskets from downtown and 99 total points, Columbia picks up win No. 20
Winning 20 games in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) is a difficult task to accomplish. And yet, for the fourth season in a row, the Columbia College Claim Jumpers have managed to capture at least 20 victories. Aided by 16 3-point baskets and 24 and 21 points from...
Calaveras Enterprise
Georgia Ellen Wakefield
Georgia Ellen Wakefield died Jan. 12, 2023, at her home in Murphys. She was a friendly neighbor, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Georgia was an optimist and believed herself extraordinarily blessed to live the life that she led. She will be remembered for her radiance, resilience, keen memory, and humility. She will be missed by her family every day.
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes
MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany. They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.4-Mile Trail In Northern California Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
Now here’s a Northern California trail everyone can hike. The Shasta Dam Trail is a short, looped trail that goes over Shasta Dam. With incredible views and a chance to learn something new, you can have a little adventure by exploring this little-known overlook. This paved trail is a...
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Southern California Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
There are tons of mom-and-pop and so-called “hole-in-the-wall” restaurants abound throughout the Golden State, some fairly forgettable and some that leave you always wanting more. Of course, we are always on the lookout for the latter, and this one is a no-brainer. Humble in appearance but big on flavor, this incredible BBQ restaurant in Southern California is a true local gem.
rtands.com
Watch: Union Pacific’s ‘Sierra Snow Fighters’ Keep Service Running in California
When Union Pacific Railroad senior manager Mike Upton encounters a news crew from The Weather Channel in downtown Truckee, California, he knows it's all hands on deck in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. Upton, who manages track maintenance, and his fellow “Sierra Snow Fighters” are in charge of clearing the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road
On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
Calaveras Enterprise
Former foster youth becomes first-generation college student
A former Calaveras County foster youth is the first in their family to attend college. Emily Wellman graduated from Calaveras High School in 2022 as a member of the Foster Youth Services Coordinating Program (FYSCP), which is part of the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
gtgazette.com
February snow survey reflects atmospheric river boost
The Department of Water Resources’ second manual snow survey of the season at Phillips Station recorded 85.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 33.5 inches, which is 193% of average for the location on Feb. 1. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water...
