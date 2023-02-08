ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bret Harte, CA

Calaveras Enterprise

Bullfrogs beat Amador to finish the regular season with 19 victories

The final obstacle standing in front of the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team and focusing on making another deep postseason run was the Amador Buffaloes. As is customary, the final home game of the regular season is a night to honor the senior players. After Bret Harte’s Ashlin Arias, Aariah Fox, CJ DesBouillons, Kadyn Rolleri, Mackenzie Carroll and Teagan Serpa were honored before the contest for senior night, the Bullfrogs crossed Amador off their list of things to worry about with a 47-18 victory on Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
BRET HARTE, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Georgia Ellen Wakefield

Georgia Ellen Wakefield died Jan. 12, 2023, at her home in Murphys. She was a friendly neighbor, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Georgia was an optimist and believed herself extraordinarily blessed to live the life that she led. She will be remembered for her radiance, resilience, keen memory, and humility. She will be missed by her family every day.
MURPHYS, CA
CBS Sacramento

"No winners here": Stanislaus County expressway to roll through homes

MODESTO -- Tucked away on 23 acres of land, among the rows of an orchard, sits the English-style home of Vicki and Wolfgang Bach that they've called home since 1980. Dr. Vicki Bach is a well-known pediatrician and Wolfgang Bach is an author and researcher, both immigrants. Vicki is originally from the Philippines and Wolfgang is from Berlin, Germany.  They moved to Modesto in 1979 and spent a year building their dream home where they would go on to raise their daughter and make more than 40 years of memories. Their future in that home has changed after a unanimous vote by...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
news3lv.com

#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Southern California Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

There are tons of mom-and-pop and so-called “hole-in-the-wall” restaurants abound throughout the Golden State, some fairly forgettable and some that leave you always wanting more. Of course, we are always on the lookout for the latter, and this one is a no-brainer. Humble in appearance but big on flavor, this incredible BBQ restaurant in Southern California is a true local gem.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road

On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Former foster youth becomes first-generation college student

A former Calaveras County foster youth is the first in their family to attend college. Emily Wellman graduated from Calaveras High School in 2022 as a member of the Foster Youth Services Coordinating Program (FYSCP), which is part of the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson

On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
JACKSON, CA
gtgazette.com

February snow survey reflects atmospheric river boost

The Department of Water Resources’ second manual snow survey of the season at Phillips Station recorded 85.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 33.5 inches, which is 193% of average for the location on Feb. 1. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water...
CALIFORNIA STATE

