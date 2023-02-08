ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New York Post

See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office

President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
The Independent

State of the Union - live: Biden to tackle China, billionaire tax as Republican boycotts speech over ‘lies’

President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday and is expected to tackle the growing “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China and revive his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He is otherwise expected to highlight the policy and legislative successes of his administration’s first two years at the helm and make an implicit campaign pitch as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.Despite Mr Biden’s success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats...
The Independent

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace says there’s a difference between Trump and Biden documents

Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina spoke to The Independent and drew a difference between the investigation into documents found in locations associated with President Joe Biden and documents located at former president Donald Trump’s home. The Independent spoke to Ms Mace in an exclusive interview for a profile to be published this weekend. The interview came as Mr Biden faces scrutiny after documents from his time as vice president were found both at his home in Delaware and the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania.This past weekend, the Justice Department found documents dating back to...
WLNS

Michigan lawmakers respond to Biden’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden gave his second annual State of the Union address to a divided congress – the first divided Congress since he took office. The address was met with cheers and boos alike. Now, Michigan-based lawmakers in D.C. are reacting to Biden’s speech. You can read those below. We’ll be […]
wznd.com

President Biden lays groundwork for future in State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress. President Biden began his address by congratulating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his election. He then congratulated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the 118th Congress of the United States of America. The address also began with an offer by President Biden to reach a consensus with Republicans.
POLITICO

Playbook PM: The SOTU stakes for Biden

Tomorrow’s State of the Union address marks an inflection point for President JOE BIDEN: Halfway through his term, he’ll address the nation in his highest-profile remarks since the midterms, delivering the sales pitch for his first two years while teeing up a likely reelection campaign. The agenda in...
NBC News

Biden blasts GOP on entitlements in Trump and DeSantis' backyard

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Thursday, taking his post-State of the Union roadshow directly to the epicenter of the Republican Party. Florida is not only home to the two top contenders for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, but also Republican Sen. Rick Scott, whom the president has tried to cast as the leading opponent to Medicare and Social Security.
