Su Zhu, one of the co-founders of the failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) on Thursday, confirmed on Twitter the news of the launch of Open Exchange (OPNX), whose offerings scope entails trapped user crypto funds. The disgraced crypto-preneur added in the post accompanying the official announcement from the platform that the waitlist is currently open, giving access to an avenue for claims trading and derivatives. The newly unveiled exchange will use the FLEX token to realize its tokenomics model. Zhu said plans to build the platform arose following consultation with creditors and other key figures, including Coinflex CEO Mark Lamb, who endorsed the idea.

13 HOURS AGO