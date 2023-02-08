ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson calls Ethereum staking problematic

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson tweeted on Feb. 9 that Ethereum’s (ETH) staking is problematic. According to Hoskinson, Ethereum’s staking looks “a lot like regulated products” because it involves “temporarily giving up your assets to someone else to … get a return.” He added that:
Motley Fool

Is Cardano at Risk of Becoming the Next Terra Luna?

Cardano's Djed stablecoin hit the network's mainnet Jan. 31. This algorithmic stablecoin is expected to be the backbone of numerous projects under development right now. However, questions remain as to the long-term viability of algorithmic stablecoins in general, given Terra's previous collapse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
securities.io

3AC Co-founders Unveil New Exchange, LocalBitcoins to Shut Down BTC Trading Services and More

Su Zhu, one of the co-founders of the failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) on Thursday, confirmed on Twitter the news of the launch of Open Exchange (OPNX), whose offerings scope entails trapped user crypto funds. The disgraced crypto-preneur added in the post accompanying the official announcement from the platform that the waitlist is currently open, giving access to an avenue for claims trading and derivatives. The newly unveiled exchange will use the FLEX token to realize its tokenomics model. Zhu said plans to build the platform arose following consultation with creditors and other key figures, including Coinflex CEO Mark Lamb, who endorsed the idea.
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
investing.com

Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst

© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
investing.com

SEC Could Scrap Staking; Hoskinson Calls ETH Staking Problematic

© Reuters. SEC Could Scrap Staking; Hoskinson Calls ETH Staking Problematic. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong reveals that there are rumors that the SEC intends to get rid of crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers. “Staking is a really important innovation in crypto,” says Armstrong. Charles...
CoinDesk

Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
TEXAS STATE

