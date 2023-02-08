Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Solana Whale Suddenly Moves $184,488,088 As Ethereum Rival Secures Partnership With Brave Browser
Nine figures worth of Solana (SOL) are on the move following a massive crypto whale transfer between two unknown wallets as the Ethereum (ETH) rival secures a partnership with software giant Brave. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, an unknown whale on the Solana blockchain transferred 7,981,517 SOL...
cryptoslate.com
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson calls Ethereum staking problematic
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson tweeted on Feb. 9 that Ethereum’s (ETH) staking is problematic. According to Hoskinson, Ethereum’s staking looks “a lot like regulated products” because it involves “temporarily giving up your assets to someone else to … get a return.” He added that:
Motley Fool
Is Cardano at Risk of Becoming the Next Terra Luna?
Cardano's Djed stablecoin hit the network's mainnet Jan. 31. This algorithmic stablecoin is expected to be the backbone of numerous projects under development right now. However, questions remain as to the long-term viability of algorithmic stablecoins in general, given Terra's previous collapse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
dailycoin.com
Charles Hoskinson Chimes in as Cardano and Ethereum Communities Clash over Smart Contracts – Staking Differences Explained
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has warned that the SEC might impose a ban on staking for retail customers in the U.S. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson replied to the warning with criticism against Ethereum staking. Hoskinson states that it would be “sad” if all Proof of Stake protocols are...
securities.io
3AC Co-founders Unveil New Exchange, LocalBitcoins to Shut Down BTC Trading Services and More
Su Zhu, one of the co-founders of the failed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) on Thursday, confirmed on Twitter the news of the launch of Open Exchange (OPNX), whose offerings scope entails trapped user crypto funds. The disgraced crypto-preneur added in the post accompanying the official announcement from the platform that the waitlist is currently open, giving access to an avenue for claims trading and derivatives. The newly unveiled exchange will use the FLEX token to realize its tokenomics model. Zhu said plans to build the platform arose following consultation with creditors and other key figures, including Coinflex CEO Mark Lamb, who endorsed the idea.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
bitcoinist.com
Which Is The Best Crypto Meme Coin To Invest In 2023: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, or Big Eyes Coin?
Meme coins have been known to explode to the moon and beyond in the crypto space! Many of them have seen wild success by following in the footsteps of Dogecoin (DOGE), the originator. As the crypto market is on the rise again, now is a great time to pick up...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
NEWSBTC
Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Invests In Crypto. Here’s Why He’d Consider Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and Decentraland (MANA), In Addition to Bitcoin (BTC)
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the popular global best selling title, Rich Dad Poor Dad, is investing in crypto as he took up another chunk of the Bitcoin (BTC). However, Bitcoin (BTC) has glaringly maxed out its potential, and analysts advise him to consider Decentraland (MANA) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) instead.
CoinDesk Parent DCG Sells Prized Crypto Funds At Steep Discount To Raise Capital
Crypto company Digital Currency Group (DCG) is selling stakes in some of its investment funds at a steep discount to raise capital, as it tries to pay back creditors of its bankrupt lending unit Genesis, Financial Times reported, citing U.S. securities filings. The sale of the shares in several of...
dailyhodl.com
AI Crypto Project Built on Ethereum Surges 175% in Seven Days As Artificial Intelligence Hype Intensifies
An artificial intelligence-focused crypto project is exploding amid an industry-wide boom in interest and adoption of AI technology. The Ethereum-based project SingularityNET (AGIX) has jumped from a low of $0.16 to a high of $0.44 in just one week – a 175% increase. SingularityNET is a blockchain-based marketplace for...
investing.com
Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst
© Reuters. Ripple’s XRP Will Hit $23.8 in June, Says Crypto Analyst. A crypto analyst said XRP would cross $23 by June this year. The crypto community disagrees, making fun of the analyst’s prediction. Last year, Crypto Bull said XRP would hit $4.7, but it never happened.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade
A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Rival Explodes 134% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Leads Crypto Market Resurgence
A lesser-known dog-themed memecoin has erupted over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market continue to show signs of recovery. The altcoin Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) soared from a seven-day low of $0.000000001468 to a high of $0.000000003443 – representing a massive 134% increase. The memecoin...
CoinDesk
Here’s Why Artificial Intelligence Focused Cryptocurrencies Are Vastly Outperforming Bitcoin
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto markets are known to be fueled by narratives, and artificial intelligence (AI) is the latest trend. Prominent traders on Crypto Twitter are heralding AI-based tokens as the sector that might lead the next...
zycrypto.com
Cardano’s EVM-Compatible Sidechain Public Testnet Proves Super Bullish For ADA After Going Live
The announcement follows the deployment of the blockchain’s developer toolkit last month. It is part of Cardano’s efforts to enable blockchain interoperability and the expansion of its dApp ecosystem. About a month after releasing a toolkit for developing sidechains, Cardano’s developer, IOG, has released a public testnet for...
investing.com
SEC Could Scrap Staking; Hoskinson Calls ETH Staking Problematic
© Reuters. SEC Could Scrap Staking; Hoskinson Calls ETH Staking Problematic. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong reveals that there are rumors that the SEC intends to get rid of crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers. “Staking is a really important innovation in crypto,” says Armstrong. Charles...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
CoinDesk
Fan Token Project Chiliz Rolls Out Layer 1 Blockchain; Token Surges 20%
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Chiliz, the blockchain-based sports token that allows fans to own tokens tied to respective teams, has validated the genesis block of its new layer 1 blockchain, according to ablog post. The Chiliz blockchain is...
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu Rival $FLOKI Becomes Most Purchased Tokens by $BNB Whales After Major Token Burn Proposal
A Shiba Inu ($SHIB) rival and a popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Floki Inu ($FLOKI), has recently become the most purchased token among the 500 largest whales on the $BNB chain after the project proposed a massive token burn. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the 500 largest whales on...
