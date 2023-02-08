Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Free Community Valentine's Event Today To Introduce Clayton Town Center Businesses (Rosé Included)Vince MartellacciClayton, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Bakery Owner Dies After Violent Attack in Oakland
A bakery owner died Thursday, days after being violently robbed in Oakland, her family confirmed. Angel Cakes owner Jennifer Angel was backing out of a parking spot when a car blocked her. Her fiancé said thieves jumped out, smashed her window and stole something out of the car. The...
kalw.org
Confidential files reveal new details about troubled OPD sergeant
OPD Sergeant Michael Chung – who escaped severe discipline after allegedly being involved in a car accident, as well as discharging his firearm in an elevator at police headquarters – was heavily compensated for his official duties, according to confidential files reported on by Oaklandside. Oaklandside obtained the...
'It was shocking;' Suspended OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong explains the battle over his job
OAKLAND -- There is no better way to explain the tenacious battle suspended OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong is waging to keep his job than to look at his roots.He's born and raised in Oakland. He's lived the streets. He knows the people. He loves his city."Look where I'm from," Armstrong told KPIX's Juliette Goodrich in a one-on-one interview. "This wasn't easy getting to the top of this police department. This was a kid who came from poverty. This was a kid who had to fight on the street in order to make it. To make it to this point, starting...
thesfnews.com
Suspect Arrested For Threats, Shots Fired And Firearm Brandishing
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to making threats, shots fried and firearm brandishing that occurred on January 31 and February 1. The SFPD reported on January 31, at approximately 8 p.m. an unknown male entered a theater located on the 3600 block of Balboa St. and brandished a handgun. The subject fled the scene on foot on Balboa St. There was no report of injury or property damage.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
oaklandside.org
Confidential files shed more light on turmoil behind Oakland police chief’s leave
The Oakland police sergeant at the heart of a chain of events that has led to Oakland’s police chief being placed on leave wasn’t just any officer. Confidential documents recently shared with The Oaklandside paint a more complete—and more troubling—picture than has been previously reported. As...
Oakland bakery owner in medically induced coma after robbery
The owner of a beloved Oakland bakery remains hospitalized in critical condition after a robbery in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. Angel Cakes is known for its decadent cupcakes.
Suspect arrested in violent robbery spree in San Jose involving rear-ending victims
SAN JOSE -- Police arrested a suspect in a series of violent robberies in December and January which included intentionally rear-ending vehicles and then robbing the drivers at gunpoint.San Jose police said the first incident happened on December 27 in the area of Blue Mountain Drive and Mount McKinley Drive in East San Jose. The victim told officers she was intentionally rear-ended and then the suspect stole her personal property and threatened to shoot her if she followed him. Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect in the incident as 22-year-old San Jose resident Brian Valverde. Police said during...
San Jose police chief: Suspect who wounded officer was 'on quest to kill' police
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police revealed new information and video Tuesday of an ambush-style shooting of an officer by a suspect who was "on a quest to kill San Jose police officers."At a press conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said the suspect, identified as Noe Orlando Mendoza, had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations.The evening/early morning culminated with SWAT officers surrounding Mendoza's home on the 800 block of Sinbad Ave. at around 3:10 a.m.During a furry of gunfire, a SWAT officer was wounded. Mendoza then surrendered soon after his final volley of gunshots.At the news...
oaklandside.org
Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery
Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
San Jose police stalker charged with four counts of attempted murder
SAN JOSE -- A suspect who allegedly stalked San Jose police and wounded a SWAT officer in a flurry of gunfire outside the gunman's home last week was charged Wednesday with four counts of attempted murder.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Luis Alberto Cantu, who is also known as Noe Orlando Mendoza among other aliases, was formerly charged Wednesday afternoon.At a Tuesday news conference, Police Chief Anthony Mata said evidence has revealed that Cantu had been stalking police officers for hours at three different locations Friday night before a shootout early Saturday with the SWAT officers.Mendoza's car was...
UPDATE: Oakland baker Jennifer Angel dies following brazen purse snatching
OAKLAND -- The family of Jennifer Angel, owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery, announced Thursday she had been declared dead after suffering life-threatening injuries during a brazen daylight purse snatching in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank branch."It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Oakland baker, small business owner, social justice activist and community member Jen Angel has been medically declared to have lost all brain function and will not regain consciousness. Her official time of death was 5:48pm (PT)," the statement began.Investigators said the purse-snatching incident took place about 12:29 p.m. Monday in...
Oakland bakery owner dies from injuries after being dragged by suspect's car during robbery: Family
A community leader and owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery has died from injuries sustained during a robbery, her family said.
$50K reward offered in unsolved homicide in San Francisco's Fillmore District
SAN FRANCISCO – Nearly six months after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in San Francisco's Fillmore District, police have announced a reward to help solve the case.The San Francisco Police Department said Wednesday that no witnesses have come forward and no arrests have been made in the death of Toriano Troyonne Carpenter, who died after being shot on September 6, 2022.Around 11:15 p.m. that night, officers were called to the area of Turk and Buchanan streets on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting nearby on the 600 block of Larch Way, but...
crimevoice.com
Drugs Seized & Suspected Fentanyl Dealers Arrested
“San Francisco Police Department Narcotics officers obtained search warrants for two locations in Oakland, California on the 1800 block of East 24th Street, the 2500 block of 61st Avenue as well as the persons and vehicles associated with possession and sale of narcotics. These warrants were part of an ongoing investigation initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Narcotics Detail to intercept deadly drugs that were earmarked for the Tenderloin.
Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
Lansing Daily
San Jose Church Stabbing Leaves 2 Killed, Others Wounded
Two people were killed and others seriously wounded in a stabbing at a California church on Sunday night. Officers found multiple stabbing victims at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 484 E San Fernando Street in San Jose, on Sunday evening, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) shortly before 9 … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
US Marshals arrest Richmond BART assault suspect
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The United States Marshals Service arrested a suspect in an attack that happened at the Richmond BART station, BART police announced Tuesday. Daniel Jamin Nettles Sr., 45, was arrested at a home in Martinez in connection with the attack, which happened Jan. 2, police said. Nettles has been interviewed by investigators […]
buzzfeednews.com
San Francisco's DA Says The Criminal Case Against A Cop Who Shot An Unarmed Black Man Was "Political" And Won't Take It To Trial
Prosecutors are planning to dismiss the case against the first San Francisco cop to face charges for killing someone while on duty after the alleged victim's family feared for months that the new district attorney wasn't serious about holding law enforcement accountable. In a Feb. 8 letter to California Attorney...
2 face weapons, drug charges following traffic stop in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA – Two Solano County men were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Wednesday night.Around 6:45 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive over what police said were "mechanical violations." The officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle and the two people inside the vehicle. Police said during the search, the officer found a loaded 9mm Polymer 80, a so-called "ghost gun" on the driver's waistband. The driver was also found to have several small bags of suspected narcotics, including fentanyl,...
Comments / 0