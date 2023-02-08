OAKLAND -- There is no better way to explain the tenacious battle suspended OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong is waging to keep his job than to look at his roots.He's born and raised in Oakland. He's lived the streets. He knows the people. He loves his city."Look where I'm from," Armstrong told KPIX's Juliette Goodrich in a one-on-one interview. "This wasn't easy getting to the top of this police department. This was a kid who came from poverty. This was a kid who had to fight on the street in order to make it. To make it to this point, starting...

