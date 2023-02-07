ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

earnthenecklace.com

Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?

Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota tied for fifth most relaxed state in country

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is near the top of the list when it comes to just chilling out. New research from the experts at Hush has revealed the Peace Garden State ranks tied for fifth as the most relaxed area in the US. Being relaxed plays a major part...
KX News

Someone You Should Know: Alicia Jolliffe

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— “I used to say I’m a social strategist… self-explanatory. I realized I gotta stop saying that,” said North Dakota Tourism & Marketing Social Strategist Alicia Jolliffe. Jolliffe has been on the job for six years, and says making the most out of the social media world isn’t as self-explanatory as she initially […]
KFYR-TV

North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Grammy Awards were handed out on February 5, but not all winners had to sing to receive a trophy. Couture fashion designer and North Dakota native, Norma Flying Horse also known as Red Berry Woman, was recognized at the Grammy’s for the Cultural Recognition Award. She says her passion for sharing the history of her people with the world started out as simply wanting to create her own clothing for special events.
US 103.3

A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota

As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
keyzradio.com

How To Make A Montanan Seethe, Do One Of The Following

Tourism is a big part of the Montana economy so we are a generally a pretty welcoming state. But there are a few things that if we catch you doing in our state, we're going to mutter under our breathe about you. I came to Montana from college in Minnesota...
newsdakota.com

Up to 50 ND Lakes Could Face Winterkill Issues

Northern pike are able to tolerate lower levels of dissolved oxygen when compared to other native North Dakota fish species. Simonson Photo. With the early onset of winter across much of North Dakota and record levels of November and December snow covering newly-formed ice on lakes last fall, early guesses were that many of the state’s shallower waters would face winterkill issues resulting from those conditions. With dissolved oxygen surveys underway since last month and running through February, North Dakota Game & Fish Department (NDG&F} officials and staff have confirmed that to be the case on approximately 12 to 15 lakes in the state thus far with as many as 50 susceptible to the effects of low oxygen, according to Fisheries Division Chief Greg Power.
The Streets of St. Paul

The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)

Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.
