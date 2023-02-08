ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

Kyle Richards Reveals She's Nearly 7 Months Sober

Kyle Richards is opening up about her sobriety and how she's not missing alcohol one bit. During a Q&A session with her Instagram followers earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she's coming up on seven months without alcohol. In her Stories, captured by People, the 54-year-old posted a direct message from a fan asking how her break from alcohol's been going.
justpene50

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
KTVB

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Pics of 'Precious' Newborn Son

Heather Rae El Moussa is giving fans a peek at her son! One month after the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Heather took to Instagram to share photos of the newborn. In the post, Heather shared a shot...
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
KTVB

Emma Roberts Shares Pic of Her Son's Face After Her Mom Posts 'Without Asking'

Emma Roberts' mom, Kelly Cunningham, committed a very modern faux pas last week when she posted a photo of the actress' son, Rhodes -- and showed his face in the process. If you're asking what the big deal is, take a look at Roberts' Instagram: She's been purposely keeping her little one's face hidden in the shots, often sharing photos of him from behind or the side. However, it sounds like Roberts isn't that bothered. In fact, she used the situation as an opportunity to repost the picture of the 2-year-old youngster to her Instagram Story.
KTVB

Hilary Duff Says 'Goal Is to Collect All' 'HIMYM' Stars After Neil Patrick Harris' 'HIMYF' Cameo (Exclusive)

Hilary Duff has high hopes that all of the original How I Met Your Mother cast members will eventually make appearances on How I Met Your Father. After Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris reprised their roles as Robin and Barney on the Hulu series in the freshman finale and season 2 premiere, respectively, Duff exclusively told ET's Denny Directo on the set of HIMYF her ideal wish is to have the rest of the cast stop by.
KTVB

'The Last of Us' Star Lamar Johnson on Episode 5's Heartbreaking End (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 5, titled "Endure and Survive." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. Every episode of The Last of Us seems to come with a guarantee: You're going to meet an amazing new character, and, an hour later, be emotionally devastated about them.
KTVB

Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After Hospitalization Last Summer (Exclusive)

Bret Michaels has gone through his ups and downs when it comes to his health. It's the life he's known since he was six years old and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Between then and now he's also had a brain hemorrhage and, soon after that, a stroke. Through it all, the rock star says he wakes up every day feeling the only way he knows how -- victorious.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTVB

Gemma Arterton Reveals She Gave Birth to First Child Over the Holidays

Surprise! British actress Gemma Arterton is a new mom. The 37-year-old Quantum of Solace star revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that she welcomed her first child over the holiday season. "I just had a baby," she shared. "So we are very, very happy. He was...
KTVB

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement and Flashes Her Ring : Pics

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker and is now showing off the massive diamond ring!. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo with her and Cole. It appears the photo was taken in Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a doozy!

