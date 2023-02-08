Read full article on original website
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Nearly 7 Months Sober
Kyle Richards is opening up about her sobriety and how she's not missing alcohol one bit. During a Q&A session with her Instagram followers earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she's coming up on seven months without alcohol. In her Stories, captured by People, the 54-year-old posted a direct message from a fan asking how her break from alcohol's been going.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Kylie Jenner Kisses Son Aire in New Video: See His Side-by-Side Comparison With Sister Stormi
Kylie Jenner has so much love for her sunshine! On Tuesday, the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share some precious videos featuring her and Travis Scott’s 1-year-old son, Aire. In the clips, Kylie holds her baby boy as they dance in the sunlight while Stephen Sanchez’s...
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Pics of 'Precious' Newborn Son
Heather Rae El Moussa is giving fans a peek at her son! One month after the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Heather took to Instagram to share photos of the newborn. In the post, Heather shared a shot...
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
Emma Roberts Shares Pic of Her Son's Face After Her Mom Posts 'Without Asking'
Emma Roberts' mom, Kelly Cunningham, committed a very modern faux pas last week when she posted a photo of the actress' son, Rhodes -- and showed his face in the process. If you're asking what the big deal is, take a look at Roberts' Instagram: She's been purposely keeping her little one's face hidden in the shots, often sharing photos of him from behind or the side. However, it sounds like Roberts isn't that bothered. In fact, she used the situation as an opportunity to repost the picture of the 2-year-old youngster to her Instagram Story.
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Pregnancy Was Written Last Minute Into Her 'Based on a True Story' Role (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco's pregnancy isn't slowing her down! The 37-year-old actress is once again starring in a Priceline Super Bowl commercial this year and is also taking on the role of Ava Bartlett in Peacock's upcoming show, Based on a True Story. Cuoco's latest TV series will explore America's obsession with...
Hilary Duff Says 'Goal Is to Collect All' 'HIMYM' Stars After Neil Patrick Harris' 'HIMYF' Cameo (Exclusive)
Hilary Duff has high hopes that all of the original How I Met Your Mother cast members will eventually make appearances on How I Met Your Father. After Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris reprised their roles as Robin and Barney on the Hulu series in the freshman finale and season 2 premiere, respectively, Duff exclusively told ET's Denny Directo on the set of HIMYF her ideal wish is to have the rest of the cast stop by.
Dad on daughter: "She won't speak to me because I can't go to her wedding; she chose a woman"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids get married and thinking about them making their own family and being happy with the partner they chose is a special time in a parent's life, but what can you do if you don't agree with their choice?
'The Last of Us' Star Lamar Johnson on Episode 5's Heartbreaking End (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 5, titled "Endure and Survive." Do not proceed if you haven't watched!. Every episode of The Last of Us seems to come with a guarantee: You're going to meet an amazing new character, and, an hour later, be emotionally devastated about them.
Lea Michele Mocks Rumor She Doesn't Know How to Read in Funny TikTok About Barbra Streisand's Upcoming Memoir
Lea Michele has a deadline! The 36-year-old Funny Girl star poked fun at a viral rumor that she doesn't know how to read in a new TikTok video. The actress posted a photo of the news that Barbra Streisand -- one of Michele's idols who originated the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway -- is releasing a memoir this fall.
Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After Hospitalization Last Summer (Exclusive)
Bret Michaels has gone through his ups and downs when it comes to his health. It's the life he's known since he was six years old and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Between then and now he's also had a brain hemorrhage and, soon after that, a stroke. Through it all, the rock star says he wakes up every day feeling the only way he knows how -- victorious.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died Without a Will, Wife Allison Holker Files for Control of His Estate
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker, is dealing with the legal aftermath of his death by suicide. Boss died on Dec. 13, 2022 at the age of 40. He left behind Holker and their three children. According to court documents obtained by ET, Boss died without a will, forcing Holker...
Gemma Arterton Reveals She Gave Birth to First Child Over the Holidays
Surprise! British actress Gemma Arterton is a new mom. The 37-year-old Quantum of Solace star revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that she welcomed her first child over the holiday season. "I just had a baby," she shared. "So we are very, very happy. He was...
Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement and Flashes Her Ring : Pics
Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker and is now showing off the massive diamond ring!. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo with her and Cole. It appears the photo was taken in Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a doozy!
Brie Bella Reveals Why She Thought Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding Would Not Happen (Exclusive)
Brie Bella wasn't sure if Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev would ever say "I do." On Friday, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the Bella twins at SiriusXM's Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII, and Brie revealed why she doubted that her sister would make it down the aisle. "I...
