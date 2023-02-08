Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Princeton Woman Reports Money Stolen In Scam
A Princeton woman reported $9,000 taken in a scam while she was at work in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was a target of an online banking scam that accessed her cell phone for personal information and resulted in her losing $9,000. No arrest has been made...
radionwtn.com
Murray Women Arrested With Quarter Pound Raw Fentanyl Powder
Murray, Ky.–On February 6th, 2023 Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the DEA executed a search warrant on a residence in Murray, locating over a quarter pound of raw fentanyl powder. The amount of Fentanyl seized has the potential to kill approximately 57,000 people according to...
westkentuckystar.com
Murray woman arrested following search of her home
A Murray woman was arrested following a search of her home on Tuesday. Deputies from Calloway and Marshall County executed a search warrant on a home in Murray. They allegedly found quantities of methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, and other drugs along with possible stolen property. Deputies arrested 44-year-old Hanna...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County 5-year-old finds calling on the court
BENTON, Ky. - Sawyer Donohoo is in his first year as head coach at Marshall County. But while he’s busy calling the plays, his son, Parker, is calling the game.
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man arrested for drugs following welfare check
A welfare check ends with a major drug arrest in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said they received a request for a welfare check at a home in the Palma community. This check resulted in a search warrant being issued for the home that led into a large drug investigation.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Called to Investigate Vandalism at Baptist Memorial Hospital
Union City police were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital to investigate vandalism. Reports said an officer met with maintenance employee Mike Petty, who showed a two-to-three foot cut in roof material on the lower roof section. Petty also showed the officer an HVAC unit, that was discovered open with multiple...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton woman arrested for drugs after reportedly passing out in her vehicle
A Benton woman was arrested on several drug charges after reportedly passing out in her vehicle at a gas station. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a local gas station in reference to a female in a vehicle that appeared to be passed out at the wheel. This resulted in a drug investigation and the arrest of 39-year-old Ashley Mallory of Benton.
westkentuckystar.com
Marion man arrested on warrants and drug charges
A Marion man was arrested on Tuesday night on an outstanding warrant and drug charges. According to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Evan Head spotted David Harris just before 7 p.m. in the Fivestar parking lot, across from the courthouse. Sheriff Head arrested Harris on the warrant, but a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Paducah men arrested in separate drug investigations, deputies say
PADUCAH — Two Paducah men are facing trafficking charges, deputies say, as a result of two separate drug investigations. According to a Wednesday release, deputies conducted a controlled purchase of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl from 25-year-old Cameron McElmurry. On Monday, they executed a search warrant at his home in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies: Burglary, rape suspect arrested after jumping from window, attempting to steal cruisers
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a wanted man has been apprehended after jumping from the upstairs window of a home and attempting to steal a cruiser. According to a Facebook post from the office, 40-year-old Justin Riley was arrested late Tuesday night on burglary...
KFVS12
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being an armed career criminal
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Ky. man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm. This comes after being previously convicted of felony offenses and for being an armed career criminal. According to court documents, 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels was in possession of a pistol after...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on gun charge
A Paducah man was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison plus five years of supervised release on a gun charge following previous felony convictions. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the ATF announced the conviction of 33-year-old Demario Terrell Daniels. The gun charge qualified Daniels as an Armed Career Criminal under federal law, having been convicted of at least three serious drug offenses or violent felonies.
KFVS12
U.S. 51 reopened at south edge of Wickliffe in Ballard Co. after crushed vehicles rolled off truck
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 reopened at the south edge of Wickliffe after crushed vehicles rolled off a truck onto the road. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office reported the road was blocked near the 3 mile marker on Jefferson Hill between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill after about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the road.
westkentuckystar.com
Mayfield man sentenced to federal prison on a gun charge
A Mayfield man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday on a weapons charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office, along with the ATF and the Graves County Sheriff's Office, announced that 29-year-old Jed Wilson was sentenced to one year in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. The case...
westkentuckystar.com
Dexter man arrested on drug charge following a traffic stop
A Dexter man was arrested on a drug charge Wednesday after a traffic stop. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy spotted the vehicle of 64-year-old Billy Brandon driving in an erratic manner along KY 80. The deputy stopped Brandon and conducted a probable cause search and allegedly found methamphetamine in the vehicle.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield nonprofits seek 2 tons of bottle caps for unique tornado memorial project
MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield and Graves County lost 24 members of their community as a result of the the Dec. 10 tornado last year, and now, they're asking for the public's help to create unique memorials for them. They're called "buddy benches," and each one is made-up of 200...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with multiple western Ky. thefts
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with multiple thefts in western Kentucky is now in custody. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s...
Marshall County Daily
UPDATE: I-24 Westbound Blocked by SEMI Crash at 22mm in Marshall County
Joe Gaudy signs to play football for Centre College. Two Arrested Following Separate Drug Investigations. Benton Woman arrested for drug possesion at a local gas station. Murray State University English Professor named 2023 College English Teacher of the Year. Lady Marshals earn district top seed with 49-45 win over Murray.
KFVS12
Wingo, Ky. woman arrested on drug trafficking charge after traffic stop
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a passenger in Mayfield on Monday, February 6. The traffic stop took place on Ridgeway Street. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine, a set of digital scales, plastic baggies, a glass smoking pipe and a small amount of cash inside a purse in the passenger compartment was found when the vehicle was searched.
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 westbound reopens following early-morning FedEx crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An early-morning crash is blocking Interstate-24 westbound near the 22 mile-marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Thursday release, traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to take U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
Comments / 0