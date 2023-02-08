ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

knuj.net

NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH

A New Ulm woman escaped injury after being involved in a collision in Mille Lacs County this (Thursday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 8:34 to Highway 95 at 74th Avenue. A Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Jessica Covell of Princeton and a Toyota Venza driven by 53-year-old Jody Kay Lee of New Ulm collided. Lee wasn’t hurt but Covell was taken to Princeton hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers wore their seatbelts and the road was dry at the time.
NEW ULM, MN
KARE 11

Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
kduz.com

House Fire Northwest of Watkins

Crews were called to a house fire in Stearns County Friday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says just before 7:30, they received a call of a house fire on Kramer Road, about 2.5 miles northwest of Watkins. The home is owned by Kayla and Dominic Donnay. Authorities say...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Morrison County Rescues 56 Animals

MOTLEY (WJON News) - Details are emerging from a Morrison County Sheriff search warrant in January. Officials say the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on the 34,000 block of Highway 10, about four miles south of Motley. During a previous call, a deputy had noticed...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Stolen License Plate in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
WAITE PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Sartell woman hurt in weekend snowmobile accident near St. Stephen

(St. Stephen MN-) A Sartell woman was injured in a Stearns County snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 330 p.m. Saturday they received a call regarding a snowmobile accident with injuries near the address of 40746 125th Ave. in Brockway Twp. This location is about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Stearns County Deputies, St Stephen Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance Service all responded to the call.
SARTELL, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Hutchinson Teen Charged After High-Speed Chase

HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson teen has been charged after a high-speed chase that began in Hutchinson and ended in Carver County. On Wednesday (Feb 1) at 2:08 p.m., Hutchinson Police were called to Walmart for the report that someone had stolen their vehicle. The victim was parked near...
HUTCHINSON, MN
willmarradio.com

Paynesville 6th-grader seriously injured in skiing accident

(Kimball MN-) Donations are pouring in for a Stearns County girl who was seriously injured while skiing this past week. Jo Weis, a 6th-grader at Paynesville Middle School, suffered "significant head trauma" in the accident, which happened Feb. 1 at Powder Ridge in Kimball. According to the GoFundMe page set up on her family's behalf, Jo has since been heavily sedated.
PAYNESVILLE, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI

Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
NEW ULM, MN
kelo.com

Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers

ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
COON RAPIDS, MN
St. Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

