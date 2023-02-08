Read full article on original website
Mounds View police seeking shooting suspect
Mounds View police are looking for 34-year-old Tyler Van Coleman, wanted for a shooting that wounded one man early Thursday morning. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
Minn. mom convicted of killing 6-year-old son whose body was found in trunk
MINNEAPOLIS (TCD) -- A Hennepin County jury found a 29-year-old woman guilty this week of fatally shooting her son and leaving his body in the trunk of her car just days after winning custody of him. The Hennepin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, that Julissa Thaler was...
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
Video: Snowbank ends police chase with suspected impaired driver in north metro
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. – New video shows state troopers getting some help from Old Man Winter. A squad chased after a driver near Interstate 694 and Interstate 35 Tuesday evening.MnDOT traffic cameras show the reckless driver had a hard time making it through rush-hour traffic in New Brighton. The trooper tried several times to force the driver off the road, but the guy just kept going. Then, the car swerved to avoid traffic, flew off the road, and slammed into a snowbank.Officers moved in to take down the man behind the wheel. He now faces charges for driving while impaired.
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
Minnesota Man Drove Over 100 Miles To Turn Himself In For DWI
Drinking and driving is a big problem in the United States and if you get caught it could mean big fines, loss of your license, and even possible jail time, on top of the danger of getting in an accident and hurting or killing someone else. But despite that on top of reinforced law enforcement people do it all the time.
Bloomington police, federal authorities seek those who may have been defrauded by the three men who died in double murder-suicide
Bloomington police think the three men who died in a double murder-suicide last week may have defrauded others in stock trading schemes, and want to be able to pass any victim information along to federal authorities.
Minnesota State Patrol to Recognize Employees Heroic Acts
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two local Minnesota State Troopers will be honored Thursday afternoon for their heroic acts and services to the people they serve and protect. Each year the Minnesota State Patrol recognizes citizens and members of law enforcement and emergency service agencies who performed commendable acts to assist troopers and help others.
Lansing Daily
Minnesota Man Opens Fire on School Bus After Getting Involved in a Traffic Incident, Police Say: ‘It is Just Horrific’
A security guard shot and injured a school bus driver after a minor traffic incident in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday, local police say. On Thursday, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Kenneth Walter Lilly, 31, shot at the bus driver five times, hitting him twice—in the head and left arm—police said in a press conference … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
fox9.com
Federal authorities investigating allegations of abuse at Ramsey County Jail
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 has learned federal authorities have reached out to at least one former Ramsey County Jail inmate about her allegations of abuse and medical neglect while in custody at the Adult Detention Center in Saint Paul. It is not clear the scope of...
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Waite Park Police Investigating Suspicious Death
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Authorities say a Waite Park woman was found dead inside her home Monday morning. Police say they were conducting a welfare check at 320 Park Meadows Drive, and found her dead inside. She's been identified as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. Authorities say based on the preliminary...
Southern Minnesota News
Driver injured in crash near Green Isle
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 25 in Sibley County Monday evening. A pickup driven by Daniel Brown, 79, of Green Isle, and an SUV driven by Samsam Ebert, 30, collided about four miles east of Green Isle at about 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles were eastbound at the time of the crash.
fox9.com
Chanhassen shooting: Woman charged in boyfriend's death to appear in court
Prosecutors in Carver County have charged an 18-year-old for allegedly shooting her 17-year-old boyfriend in the head, killing him. She's scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) -- A man died in a snowmobile crash. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m. they received a 911 call about a crash on a trail in rural Pequot Lakes. A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was driving a 2009 Ski-Doo and...
Bill would allow police to attach tracking device to stolen car without driver's knowledge
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill aimed at helping car theft victims is making its way through the Minnesota Legislature.The bill would allow police to attach a tracking device to a stolen car. Police say it's common that they can find a stolen car, but a lot of times they're not in a position to make an arrest or seize the vehicle. Stacy Severson's Kia was stolen two weeks ago in Minneapolis, and it's still missing. "Initially I thought, 'Did I like park somewhere else, or like did I drive my husband's car today?'" Severson said.Rep. Kelly Moller of Shoreview wants to...
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes. The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie,...
