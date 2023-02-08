ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
Jury Convicts Minnesota Felon for Fentanyl Trafficking

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal jury has convicted a Maple Grove Felon for fentanyl trafficking, possession of a machine gun and other federal firearm violations. The jury reached the guilty verdicts following a two-day trail in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced Tuesday. He says the conviction calls for a minimum sentencing of 30 years in federal prison.
Minneapolis woman sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minneapolis, Minn. woman is sentenced for distributing methamphetamine. According to a media release from Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 52-year-old Roxanne Rankin of Minneapolis, Minn. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death

(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation

Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
