Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
Jury Convicts Minnesota Felon for Fentanyl Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A federal jury has convicted a Maple Grove Felon for fentanyl trafficking, possession of a machine gun and other federal firearm violations. The jury reached the guilty verdicts following a two-day trail in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced Tuesday. He says the conviction calls for a minimum sentencing of 30 years in federal prison.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
WEAU-TV 13
Minneapolis woman sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minneapolis, Minn. woman is sentenced for distributing methamphetamine. According to a media release from Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin is announcing that 52-year-old Roxanne Rankin of Minneapolis, Minn. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 72 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
ktoe.com
Teenager Admits To Luring Man To Minneapolis Apartment And Recorded His Death
(Minneapolis, MN) — A teen is confessing to luring a man to a downtown Minneapolis apartment, where she recorded the victim being beaten to death by her boyfriend. Seventeen-year-old Qurionna Young says she also posted the killing, which happened in March of last year, on social media. The defendant pleaded guilty yesterday to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter. Her alleged accomplice Emmanuel Davis was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty. Young is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.
Body Found at Minnesota Transit Center Opens Murder Investigation
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- The discovery of a body at a Minnesota transit center has initiated a murder investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit Center, which is about eight miles south of St. Paul, shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. A news release says deputies found a dead man slumped over behind the wheel of an SUV.
Hutchinson Teen Charged After High-Speed Chase
HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson teen has been charged after a high-speed chase that began in Hutchinson and ended in Carver County. On Wednesday (Feb 1) at 2:08 p.m., Hutchinson Police were called to Walmart for the report that someone had stolen their vehicle. The victim was parked near...
Waite Park Police Investigating Suspicious Death
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Authorities say a Waite Park woman was found dead inside her home Monday morning. Police say they were conducting a welfare check at 320 Park Meadows Drive, and found her dead inside. She's been identified as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. Authorities say based on the preliminary...
4-Year-Old Receives Sherburne County Life Saving Award
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A four-year-old has been honored for his quick thinking by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Joel Brott presented Asher Milless with the Life Saving Award for his actions in helping save his mother's life during a medical emergency. On the afternoon of November 20th,...
Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) -- A man died in a snowmobile crash. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday just after 9:30 a.m. they received a 911 call about a crash on a trail in rural Pequot Lakes. A 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie was driving a 2009 Ski-Doo and...
Stearns County Could Serve as Waite Park’s Emergency Manager
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials are considering the possibility of having Stearns County serve as the city's Emergency Manager. Police Chief Dave Bentrud has been currently serving in that role, and with his upcoming retirement, he felt this would be a good option as Stearns County already manages the city's EMS Plan.
Rice Woman Hurt in Crash in Mille Lacs County
ONAMIA (WJON News) -- A woman from Rice was hurt when the car she was riding in rolled. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County near Onamia. Fifty-three-year-old William McClure of Jenks, Oklahoma was driving south on...
Waite Park Police Chief Discusses Department Staffing Plan, Needs
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is taking a proactive approach to make sure staffing needs are addressed before he retires in May. During Monday night's work session, Bentrud discussed the departments staffing plan and his ideas for the council to consider. Bentrud says they've...
stthomas.edu
In the News: Yohuru Williams on the History of Racial Inequality in Minnesota
Yohuru Williams, professor of history and founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with FOX 9 about the history of racial inequality in Minnesota. From the story:. “The ‘Good Life in Minnesota’ didn’t extend to all segments of this population, certainly not...
Maple Lake Woman Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Wright County
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- A Maple Lake woman was hurt in a three vehicle crash in Wright County. The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Dempsey Avenue in Maple Lake Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 57-year-old Brenda Jordan was heading east...
Waite Park Police On Scene of Incident Near Park Meadows Drive
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police are on the scene of an incident on Park Meadows Drive. Authorities say at this time they believe there is no immediate threat to the public. You're asked to avoid the area while police are on the scene. The police department plans...
KARE
Minneapolis honors city's first Black-owned pizza spot
Slice Pizza is located in northeast and south Minneapolis. The owners plan to expand to St. Paul this April.
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold at St. Joseph Coborn’s Store
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Someone in central Minnesota won one of two $50,000 prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Coborn's store in St. Joseph. The other $50,000 winning ticket in Minnesota was sold at The Corner Store in Inver Grove Heights. Unless the...
Check Out 3 AirBnB Castles in Minnesota Available for Family Rental
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness just to do, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The first...
Sartell Woman Hurt In Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN (WJON News) -- A Sartell woman was hurt after crashing a snowmobile over the weekend. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 40,000 block of 125th Avenue in Brockway Township, about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. Deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who say...
