Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Park Discusses Results of Multiple Phase 3 Trials in ccRCC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable discussion, Chandler Park, MD, discussed the trials that led to the approval of frontline combination regimens for patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Targeted OncologyTM: What first-line systemic therapies do the National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines recommend for patients with relapsed or...
targetedonc.com
Claudin 18.2 Represents New Druggable Target for CLDN18.2+/HER2-, Advanced/Metastatic Gastric and GEJ Adenocarcinoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Samuel Klempner, MD, discussed the significance of the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT study and the future impact of claudin 18.2 as a biomarker to treat cancers of the stomach and esophagus. The use of claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) antibody, zolbetuximab in combination with standard-based chemotherapy for...
targetedonc.com
Niraparib Maintenance Shows Continued PFS Improvement in Ovarian Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology™ Case-Based Roundtable™ event, Paul DiSilvestro, MD, discussed the results of the PRIMA trial of niraparib maintenance therapy for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. This is the second of 3 articles based on this event. Targeted OncologyTM: What results were seen in the PRIMA trial...
MedicalXpress
Why lung cancer doesn't respond well to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy—drug treatment that stimulates the immune system to attack tumors—works well against some types of cancer, but it has shown mixed success against lung cancer. A new study from MIT helps to shed light on why the immune system mounts such a lackluster response to lung cancer, even...
Healthline
What’s the Outlook for People with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)?
Advanced NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer. It occurs when the cancer has spread to the point where it’s no longer considered curable. Treatment focuses on prolonging and improving quality of life. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up almost. of lung cancers in the United...
Medical News Today
Glioblastoma treatments: What are available?
Glioblastoma is a cancerous growth in the brain. Treatment for glioblastoma involves removing as much of the growth as possible and preventing it from returning. Glioblastomas are a type of brain tumor known as astrocytomas. They develop from star-shaped cells that doctors call astrocytes, which support the nerve cells in the brain.
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma
Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
targetedonc.com
Breaking Down Resistance to BTK Inhibitors
New research of the BTK degrader NX-2127 shows promising results for breaking down resistance to the therapy in the lymphoma and leukemia settings. Skye Montoya, a PhD candidate at the University of Miami Sylvester Cancer Center, discusses new research into the novel bioavailable degrader of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK), NX-2127.
pharmacytimes.com
Bacteria May Cause Anti-Immunotherapy Activity in Patients With Lung Cancer
Investigators hope that new findings can cultivate new methods of facilitating immune response to attack lung tumors. Current immunotherapies may be less effective for patients with lung cancer because bacteria in their lungs create an environment that suppresses T lymphocyte (T-cell) activation, according to a new study published in Immunity. Dysfunctional T cells are unable to attack cancer cells and decrease immune response, according to the investigators.
technologynetworks.com
Molecular Pathways and Subtypes of Metastatic Cancer Cells Unveiled
Metastasis, the process by which cancer cells leave the primary tumor and spread to other tissues to seed new cancerous growth, causes most cancer deaths. There is a clear need to better understand the processes that enable cancer cells to branch off, survive in a different environment and form another tumor, as new insights may illuminate novel treatment strategies.
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Roundup: Previously Untreated Multiple Myeloma
In separate live, virtual events, David Dingli, MD, PhD, and Douglas W. Sborov, MD, MS, discussed with participants how they would treat a patient with multiple myeloma in accordance with the available therapeutic regimens. CASE SUMMARY. A 54-year-old woman presented with Revised International Staging System stage II multiple myeloma, based...
targetedonc.com
Primary Analysis of Phase 3 TRANSFORM Study Confirms Benefit of Liso-Cel in LBCL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jeremy Abramson, MD, discussed findings of the phase 3 TRANSFORM study which were presented at the 2022 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. The primary analysis of the TRANSFORM study (NCT03575351) confirmed the clinical benefit of lisocabtagene maraleucel (Breyanzi; liso-cel) with statistically significant and...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Dostarlimab for dMMR Recurrent/Advanced Endometrial Cancer
A regular approval has been granted to dostarlimab for the treatment of mismatch repair deficient recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer. The FDA has granted approval to dostarlimab (Jemperli) for the treatment of patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.1.
Medical News Today
What to know about the stages of chronic lymphocytic leukemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a type of slow-progressing blood cancer. It involves an overproduction of a type of white blood cell called lymphocytes. Medical tests can help determine the stage of the cancer, which measures how far the disease has progressed. Doctors use one of two staging systems to...
targetedonc.com
FDA Accepts Denosumab Biosimilar BLA for Treatment-Related Bone Loss in Cancer
Based on findings from the ROSALIA study, the FDA has accepted for review a proposed denosumab biosimilar for patients with osteoporosis and treatment-related bone loss in patients with cancer. The FDA has accepted a biologics license application (BLA) for a proposed denosumab (Prolia; Xgeva) biosimilar as a treatment for patients...
MedicalXpress
New biomarker for disease progression in multiple sclerosis
The autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis can take a variety of courses. Determining the current and future course of the disease is important in order to slow down its course as much as possible. Researchers at the University of Basel have presented a biomarker whose values in the blood allow such predictions.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Best Treatment for Peritoneal Cancer?
The best treatment of peritoneal cancer comprises surgery followed by chemotherapy or targeted therapy. Treatment options for peritoneal cancer primarily depend on the following:. Size of the tumor. Location of the tumor. The stage at which the cancer is diagnosed. Age of the patient. Overall health and general condition of...
Medical News Today
Immunotherapy treatment for oral cancer
Oral cancer is a group of malignancies that can occur in any part of the mouth. Immunotherapy for oral cancer is an emerging treatment option, as it helps the body’s own immune system recognize and fight cancer cells more effectively. Although oral cancer generally has a fair outlook, early...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Parkinson’s mutations can alter inflammatory immune responses
People with sporadic Parkinson’s disease and those with Parkinson’s-associated mutations in the GBA gene show a distinct immune cell profile in the blood relative to healthy people, a study showed. In turn, Parkinson’s patients carrying disease-causing LRRK2 mutations had an immune cell profile comparable to people without any...
targetedonc.com
Fitting Zolbetuximab into the Gastric/GEJ Cancer Treatment Paradigm
Samuel Klempner, MD, discusses zolbetuximab for patients with claudin 18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. Samuel Klempner, MD, gastrointestinal medical oncologist, Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital and faculty, Medicine, Harvard Medical School, discusses zolbetuximab for patients with claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2)-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or...
Comments / 0