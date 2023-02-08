A regular approval has been granted to dostarlimab for the treatment of mismatch repair deficient recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer. The FDA has granted approval to dostarlimab (Jemperli) for the treatment of patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on or following a prior platinum-containing regimen in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.1.

